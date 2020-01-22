advertisement

After it was initially reported that a total of 10 Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 models were due to be launched in the course of the year, new leaks with regard to the color schemes appeared.

According to the latest information published by the Yeezy Mafia on Instagram, sneaker fans can expect that the two new color variants “Marsh” and “Sulfur” of the popular sneaker will soon be available in stores. Both color variants provide a bright yellow on the breathable Primeknit upper material, which is combined with a coordinating transparent stripe running across the sides. Continuing the trend seen in some newer Yeezy 350 V2 versions, none of the models will have a tear tab on the heel.

The differences between the make-ups are that the “Marsh” has a contrasting brown sock lining that sits on a yellow boost midsole and a translucent outsole. The “Sulfur” color scheme includes a yellow sockliner and a boost midsole with a rubber outsole underneath. While an early look at both styles is still pending, check out the renderings for both pairs below.

A release date for the “Marsh” and the “Sulfur” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has not yet been announced. However, the Yeezy Mafia says the couples will start sometime in the spring of 2020 for $ 220 each.

