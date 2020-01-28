advertisement

The Woolmark Company is helping three British polar researchers research how plastic particles affect the cool water of the North Pole.

Woolmark is an official technical partner of the Dark Ice project, led by explorers Alex Hibbert, George Bullard and James Wheeldon. Together with Adidas Terrex shoes, Byborre and Gore-Tex, Woolmark has developed a kit that meets the “physiological and ecological needs” of the athletes.

The kit made its debut on Monday at ISPO, the largest trade fair for sporting goods and sportswear in Munich.

The three explorers will embark on a six-month journey without outside help from the end of this year. Your goal is to reach the geographic North Pole as soon as the sun rises in March 2021.

The research carried out during the expedition is intended to shed light on how microplastics behave in arctic water, snow and ice.

The explorers will start by boat and later go skiing and hiking at temperatures below freezing up to 50 degrees Celsius and wind with hurricane strength.

The Woolmark Company announced that it has partnered with the Byborre textile innovation studio to develop a wool-rich base and middle layer system made from the South Wool Group’s technical merino yarns that offer “comfort, breathability and improved protection” from the elements.

The outerwear includes weather protection technology from Gore-Tex as well as a fleece lining in the pants and jackets for additional heat regulation, which is to be worn during the skiing phase of the expedition.

The kit is on display at The Woolmark Company’s booth at ISPO, which runs through January 29th, though it’s not yet ready. Woolmark said that the feedback from the three explorers, based on their experience, will be used to make changes.

