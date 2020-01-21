advertisement

Adidas has reached an important milestone in terms of sustainability.

The sportswear giant has announced that more than half of the polyester used in its products this year will come from recycled plastic waste. There were also plans to use only recycled polyester from 2024.

The Three Stripes also expects to produce about 15 to 20 million pairs of shoes this year, made from plastic waste collected on beaches and in coastal areas. (For comparison, more than 11 million pairs were published last year, 5 million in 2018 and 1 million in 2017.)

“The use of recycled plastic in products is part of the company’s efforts to avoid plastic waste and stop pollution of the world’s oceans,” Adidas wrote in a statement. “The spectrum ranges from the use of more and more sustainable materials to waste avoidance and new take-back programs for used products to climate protection.”

With the announcement, the sports brand based in Germany has doubled its existing environmentally friendly initiatives. In addition to using sustainable materials, Adidas has continued to develop its first fully recyclable running shoe, the Futurecraft Loop. The sneaker, which is assembled without glue, was tested on 200 athletes last year and is expected to come on the market in 2021.

In addition, Adidas intends to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by both its own activities and those of its suppliers by 30% by 2030 and to become climate neutral by 2050 (only sustainably produced cotton began to be sourced in 2018).

2019 was a big year for Adidas’ overall sustainability goals: in September, two decades were celebrated in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes, which measure the social, environmental and corporate standards of the largest 2,500 companies listed in the Global Total Stock Market Index are. According to the criteria of brand management, it was rated as the best company in its industry. Information security and system availability; Environmental policy and management systems; operational eco-efficiency; Social reporting; and talent attraction and attachment.

