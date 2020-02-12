There is an arms race between run-oriented brands to bring the fastest sneaker to the market. And Adidas is the newest company to join the race for the superiority of running.

The brand today unveiled the Adizero Pro, a distance running shoe that, according to Three Stripes, “was developed specifically for the requirements of world-class marathon runners” and is considered the “most advanced and fastest ever”.

Adidas has equipped the shoe with a lot of technology, including a multi-directional Carbitex carbon plate that offers flexibility when the runner’s foot touches down, a toe section that allows maximum drive and an “economically managed step”. It also offers both energy recovery boost and lightweight LightStrike cushioning materials; Celermesh, the brand’s thinnest mesh material to date, above; and lightweight Quickstrike DSP and durable Continental rubber materials on the compounds.

To create the shoe, Adidas pulled out all the stops and brought its engineers and designers together with Japanese shoe maker and longtime Adidas employee Toshiaki Omori (better known as Mr. Omori). The brand also had several athletes test the shoe, including Joyciline Jepkosgei, Amos Kipruto, and Albert Korir, and brought it to Iten, Kenya to wear during the training camp of world record holder Mary Keitany.

The Adidas Adizero Pro will be available on April 1 through Adidas.com and in select retail accounts. A more comprehensive release is planned for May 15th. The sneakers will be available for retail at $ 200.

The LightStrike and Boost damping masses of the Adidas Adizero Pro.

CREDIT: Adidas

The Adidas Adizero Pro’s Celermesh upper.

CREDIT: Adidas

Although Adidas is now entering the conversation, it is one in which several of its competitors have been involved. The Hoka One One Carbon X with carbon fiber technology is available now and costs $ 180. Saucony will ship its Endorphin Pro on June 1st, which will retail for $ 200. and Nike will release Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% on February 29, the shoe Eliud Kipchoge wore when he ran a marathon distance in less than two hours last year to select consumers.

