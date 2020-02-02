advertisement

Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play the biggest game of his career tonight. Before the Super Bowl 54, Adidas served an ad showing how competitive its beloved, sponsored athlete is.

The one-minute clip made its debut on social media today. It contained several people from the quarterback’s past and described his path from growing up in Texas to the Super Bowl. In the video, they shared some of his successes on the field and told stories about his athletic skills.

“He will throw 60 meters on one knee and 80 to 100 meters,” said one person about his ability to start a soccer ball in advertising.

advertisement

However, Mahomes’ skills were not limited to the soccer field. “He threw a no-hitter and had 16 strikeouts,” said another person about his baseball skills.

And apparently his urge to compete is not just part of team sport. “He would kill you to win a checkers match,” said one of the speakers presented.

During the regular NFL season, Mahomes laced the best studs the Three Stripes have to offer, including the Freak Ultra. Adidas built the model to be light, supportive and comfortable. They are equipped with a Primeknit upper and an appealing boost midsole cushioning.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are up against the San Francisco 49ers tonight at Super Bowl 54 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. The season is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Patrick Mahomes wears the Adidas Freak Ultra.

CREDIT: AP Photo / Charlie Neibergall

Want more?

How to watch 2020 Super Bowl and Halftime Show livestream for free

Nike unveils new soccer shoes before Super Bowl 54

Madden & Nike collaborate on the limited Air Max 90s for the Super Bowl 54

advertisement