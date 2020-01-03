advertisement

We rummaged in an old suitcase in the kitchen for Christmas and found a letter from Adi Dassler that was buried under some newspaper clippings. There has always been a family rumor that the first Irish athlete in a sport to get a running shoe contract was our father – and maybe the first to break the contract – and here it seemed to prove that this was valid.

The letter is from September 3, about six weeks before the start of the Olympic Games in Tokyo – the 1964 edition, obviously – handwritten under the letterhead “adidas, ADI DASSLER K.G. the brand with the 3 straps ”and sent him directly from Herzogenaurach in the old Federal Republic to Dublin, where he was living at 22 North Circular Road, Dublin 7 at the time.

What does “adidas, sports shoe factories, ADI DASSLER K.G. The brand with the three stripes ”and proof of the original arms race in the running shoe business – long before the Nike Vaporfly against the rest of the world.

Because at the other end of Herzogenaurach was the factory of the competitive brand Puma, which the older Dassler brother Rudolf built after the bitter split after the Second World War.

By 1964, it quickly changed how – or why – an athlete wore a particular shoe brand. Until then, most people were right to hesitate to accept free shoes or equipment so as not to affect their amateur status, with potentially career-related consequences. Only now did the once close Dassler brothers change the game by actively recruiting leading athletes from around the world, including Ireland, by responding to the most legitimate requests by offering free shoes and equipment, while skilfully relaxing the rules.

Dear Tom,

Thank you for your letter of September 1, 1964, and congratulations on representing your country at the Tokyo Olympics.

We are of course ready to provide you with the necessary shoes for Tokyo and will send you a pair of 141A “9.9”, now with interchangeable spikes and 1 pair of 261 “Olympiad” shoes, both size 9½, by airmail within a few days. We believe that the new Adidas Skai leather bag we include will be as useful to you as the various spikes.

As in Rome, we will have an Adidas service booth in the Olympic Village in Tokyo, and if there are any other needs, please contact us there.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for giving us the names of the athletes who will also be part of the Irish team for Tokyo, as we are ready to provide them with Adidas shoes as well. At the same time, it would be beneficial to know when your team is leaving for Tokyo.

We look forward to hearing from you soon

your in sport,

adidas sports shoe factories

ADI DASSLER KG

(and signed here by the man himself)

By 1964, the Adidas brand had also gained a huge lead over Puma, and Dassler was keen to continue to do so. Who knows what could have happened if they had held together: Adi, the younger brother, began sewing running shoes together in her mother’s laundry room in Herzogenaurach in 1920. Rudolf came to him in 1924, the brand that was originally known as Gebrüder Dassler Schuhfabrik – the Dassler Brothers Shoe Factory – or Geda for short.

At the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin, they convinced Jesse Owens to wear their original Geda spikes – presumably for legal reasons – and Dassler’s reputation increased.

But in 1947, when the brand was rebuilt after World War II, the brothers split up (for the most part jealousy) for largely unknown reasons, and Adi named his new brand by combining his first and last name. Rudolf initially opted for Puma called his new brand Ruda.

Numerous Irish athletes had worn the Adidas brand before 1964, none more successful than Ronnie Delany. The difference was that he absolutely bought it himself, especially before his Olympic gold medal in Melbourne in 1956. Delany never accepted free shoes from Adidas or anyone else, and I called him to make sure.

“No way,” he confirmed. “In 1956 you weren’t allowed to take running shoes with you, otherwise you were considered quasi-professional. I may have been the first Irish athlete to be offered shoes, but I never accepted them.

“A few years after Melbourne, Adi’s son Horst Dassler once spoke about giving me the spikes for the Melbourne competition and I had to politely correct him and said, ‘Mr. Dassler, you don’t deliver my shoes and I do Remember the exact street and shop on Prince’s Street in Sydney where I bought it.

The Adidas letter of May 3, 1967. The company said it was “pleased to note that you want to wear Adidas athletic shoes in all future meetings.”

“I also remember a headline in The Irish Press after I ran my first under four minute mile in Compton, California in 1956, which reads,” Delany spends the last $ 15 on spikes. “When you took shoes off someone back then if you had violated your amateur status. “

I was rummaging again over New Year and found another small stack of original Adidas letters, all signed by the man himself, including one from May 12, 1967, which in turn was sent directly from Herzogenaurach to Churchtown House Estate, where Papa was to lived in time, Dublin 14

Dear Mr. O’Riordan,

Thank you for your letter dated May 3, 1967, and we are pleased that you want to wear Adidas sports shoes at all future meetings. We were disappointed to see you in Puma last year, shortly after we gave you a pair of Adidas shoes and then vowed not to give you any more shoes.

Nevertheless, we are now ready to send you 1 pair of 501 “Tokyo 64” size 9½ and 1 pair 310 “Gazelle” training apartments size 9½.

We wish you a successful season at Adidas and stay with us

Your,

adidas sports shoe factories

ADI DASSLER KG

This may not be the first official breach of an Adidas contract, but like any arms race, some small battles can be lost before the war is won.

