The Columbus team claimed Fanendo Adi quit on Monday, and the club is hoping a reunion with coach Caleb Porter can rebuild the 29-year-old MLS career forward.

Early Monday, FC Cincinnati bought Adi’s $ 1.8 million contract. Athletic reported that the crew subsequently acquired Adi for a $ 205,000 bid, leaving FC Cincinnati responsible for the rest of Ad’s salary.

Adi scored 51 goals from 2014-17 with the Portland Timbers while Porter was his coach. He scored 16 goals in 2015 and 2016 and was a key figure after Portland won the 2015 MLS Cup.

However, Adi only scored three goals in 14 games with the Timbers in 2018. He spent last season with the FC Cincinnati expansion and had just one goal in 12 games (seven starts) and experienced off-field problems.

Aad was stopped for speeding on March 31 by the Ohio State Patrol and was found to be driving a vehicle while impaired due to a blood alcohol level of .124. He was suspended from MLS before returning 3 1/2 weeks later.

Adi pleaded guilty to reckless operation and driving without a proper license, according to Cincinnati.com.

“We want to welcome Fanendo to Columbus Crew SC,” crew general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement. “Fanendo is a striker whose proven scoring ability in our league makes him a valuable addition to our team. We recognize that last year was a difficult year for Fanendo both personally and professionally, and we believe that this new opportunity will be beneficial to him after his merger with Caleb, under whom he found high career success. “

Overall, Adi has 55 goals and 14 assists in 138 MLS appearances (109 starts).

