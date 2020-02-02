advertisement

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Parasite” are on the verge of becoming the fourth film in 20 years to win both the Oscar for Best Picture and Best Production Design.

The Oscar nominations “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Parasite” were the big winners on Saturday night at the 24th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards (at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown). Barbara Ling’s elegiac Hollywood replica from 1969 surpassed Dennis Gassner’s innovative work from the time of Sam Mendes’ one-shot World War I spectacle “1917” for the price at the time, while Lee Ha-Jun’s exceptional production design for Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite “Honors were contemporary. The victories for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Parasite” suggest that they are not out of the race for the Production Design Oscar.

Oscar votes are in the hands of voters, due on Tuesday February 4th.

In the meantime, “Avengers: Endgame” and “Toy Story 4” have been awarded ADG prizes for fantasy and animation (against “The Lion King”, Jon Favreaus faux live action, photo-realistic, virtual production, which production designer James Chinlund recorded himself ).

TV highlights included “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (one-hour or imaginative single camera), “The Umbrella Academy” (one-hour contemporary single camera) and “Chernobyl” (film or limited series).

The late visual futurist / concept artist Syd Mead (“Blade Runner”) received the William Cameron Menzies Award, and art director Joe Alves (“Jaws”), landscape / graphic artist Denis Olsen (“Ghostbusters”) and set designer Stephen Myles Berger (“Basic Instinct”) and Illustrator / Matte Artist Jack Johnson (“Edward Scissorhands”).

Winner for outstanding production design for a feature film:

PERIOD FILM

“Ford v Ferrari”

Production designer: François Audouy

“The Irishman”

Production designer: Bob Shaw

“Jojo Rabbit”

Production designer: Ra Vincent

“Joker”

Production designer: Mark Friedberg

“1917”

Production designer: Dennis Gassner

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Production designer: Barbara Ling

FANTASY FILM

“Ad Astra”

Production designer: Kevin Thompson

“Aladdin”

Production designer: Gemma Jackson

“Avengers: Endgame”

Production designer: Charles Wood

“Dumbo”

Production designer: Rick Heinrichs

“Wicked: Mistress of Evil”

Production designer: Patrick Tatopoulos

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Production designers: Rick Carter, Kevin Jenkins

CONTEMPORARY FILM

“A nice day in the neighborhood”

Production designer: Jade Healy

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”

Production designer: Kevin Kavanaugh

“Knife out”

Production designer: David Crank

“Parasite”

Production designer: Lee Ha-Jun

“Us”

Production designer: Ruth De Jong

ANIMATED FILM

“Disgusting”

Production designer: Max Boas

“Frozen II”

Production designer: Michael Giaimo

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Production designer: Pierre-Olivier Vincent

“The Lion King”

Production designer: James Chinlund

“Toy Story 4”

Production designer: Bob Pauley

Nominations for Outstanding TV Production Design:

ONE HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE CAMERA SERIES

“A series of unfortunate events”: “Penultimate Danger: Part 1”

Production designer: Bo Welch

“The Crown”: “Aberfan”

Production designer: Martin Childs

“Game of Throne”: “The Bells”

Production designer: Deborah Riley

“The Mandalorian”: “Chapter One”

Production Designer: Andrew L. Jones

“The wonderful Mrs. Maisel”: “Ep. 305, Ep. 308”

Production designer: Bill Groom

ONE HOUR CONTEMPORARY CAMERA SERIES

“Big Little Lies”: “What did you do?”

Production designer: John Paino

“The young”: “The female of the species”

Production designer: Dave Blass

“Euphoria”: “The Exams and Difficulties Peeing During Depression”

“And salt the earth behind you”

Production designer: Kay Lee

“The story of the maid”: “Mayday”

Production designer: Elizabeth Williams

“The Umbrella Academy”: “We only see each other at weddings and funerals”

Production designer: Mark Worthington

TELEVISION FILM OR LIMITED SERIES

“Black Mirror”: “Striking Vipers”

Production designer: Anne Beauchamp

“Catch-22”

Production designer: David Gropman

“Chernobyl”

Production designer: Luke Hull

“Deadwood”

Production designer: Maria Caso

“Fosse / Verdon”

Production designer: Alex DiGerlando

SEMI-HOUR SINGLE CAMERA SERIES

“Barry”: “Ronny / Lily”

Production designer: Tyler B. Robinson

“Fleabag”: “Ep. 5”

Production designer: Jonathan Paul Green

“GLOW”: “Up, Up, Up”

Production designer: Todd Fjelsted

“The Good Place”: “Bearimy staff”, “Help is other people”

Production designer: Ian Phillips

“Russian doll”: “Nothing in this world is easy”

Production designer: Michael Bricker

MORE CAMERA SERIES

“The Big Bang Theory”: “The Stockholm Syndrome”, “The Conference Rating” “The Propagation Proposition”

Production designer: John Shaffner

“The cool kids”: “Vegas, baby!”

Production designer: Stephan Olson

“Family Reunion”: “Do you remember Black Elvis?”

Production designer: Aiyanna Trotter

“No Good Nick”: “The Italian Job”

Production designer: Kristan Andrews

“Will & Grace”: “Family, travel”, “The things we do for love”, “Conscious coupling”

Production designer: Glenda Rovello

SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL

Apple: “It’s tough out there”

Production designer: Quito Cooksey

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey: “Don’t Call Me Angel”

Production designer: Emma Fairley

“MedMen”: “The New Normal”

Production designer: James Chinlund

“Portal for Facebook”: “A Muppet portal start”

Production designer: Alex DiGerlando

Taylor Swift: “Lovers”

Production designer: Kurt Gefke

DIVERSITY, REALITY OR EVENT SPECIAL

“Drunken story”: “Are you afraid of the drunk people?”

Production designer: Monica Sotto

91st Oscar

Production designer: David Korins

“Rent: Live”

Production designer: Jason Sherwood

“Saturday Night Live”: “1764 Emma Stone”, “1762 Sandra Oh”, “1760 John Mulaney”

Production designers: Keith Raywood, Akira Yoshimura, Joe DeTullio, Eugene Lee

Tour of the Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium

Production designer: Tamlyn Wright, Baz Halpin

