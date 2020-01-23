advertisement

There is no reason for Adeline Dumapong-Ancheta to worry about retiring soon.

At 46, the para powerlifting veteran is still at the forefront, delivering medals at a consistent pace every time she participates in a high-level tournament.

“What keeps me going is the full support I have received from the government. It gives me the opportunity to take part in as many tournaments as possible, ”said Dumapong-Ancheta, one of only two Filipinos who won a medal in the four-year Paralympic Games.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has fully supported Dumapong-Ancheta since winning the bronze medal in the women’s 82.5-kilogram powerlifting category at the 2000 Paralympic Games in Sydney. It remains one of the Filipinos to watch The upcoming 10th Asean Para Games will be held in New Clark City, Clark and Subic, Philippines from March 20-28.

The proud daughter of Kiangan, Ifugao, will take her sixth gold medal at the Asean Para Games in 2017 in Kuala Lumpur, in 2015 in Singapore, in 2011 in Jakara, in 2008 in Nakhon Ratchasima and in 2005 in Manila.

“Over the years, it has been the PSC that has given me confidence to keep going, to have a better view, and to be proud,” said Dumapong-Ancheta, who has five national colors at the Paralympics.

After a bronze finish in Sydney in 2000, she was a permanent medal candidate in 2004 in Athens, 2008 in Beijing, 2012 in London and 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, where Josephine Medina won a bronze medal from table tennis.

During the Asian Para Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, she added a bronze medal to her collection after winning silver medals in 2014 in Incheon and 2010 in Guangzhou.

The multi-title powerlifter has received a monthly allowance of 36,000 pesetas from the PSC and has proven time and time again that she really deserves the support.

