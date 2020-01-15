advertisement

German star Angelique Kerber left Adelaide International after giving up on Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska in Memorial Drive in the second round due to injury on Wednesday.

After dropping the first set 3-6, the former No. 1 world champion and triple grand slam champion called for an early end to the game when he ran 2-0 in the second set.

Kerber, the ninth seed, prevailed against Chinese Qiang Wang in the first round and took up this form in their second fight when they defeated Yastremska in the first game.

But her opponent in 24th place was not distracted by the early setback and confronted Kerber. Her confidence increased with every game.

Both players challenged their coach at the end of the first set. However, there were only two games left before Kerber called for the physio and then conceded the match to allow Yastremska to enter the quarter-finals.

Yastremska now meets Croatian Donna Vekic, who won 2: 6, 7: 5, 6: 1 against Maria Sakkari.

Originally released as Injured Kerber, forced to retire

