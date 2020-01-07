advertisement

He’s not gone yet, but he’s going there – Adelaide Crows, the Australian Football League (AFL) club, confirms that he ran a test race for Tyrone All Star attacker Cathal McShane later this month.

There have been reports over the past week that McShane initially piqued the interest of the Brisbane Lions, who have a bit more experience with signing GAA players, only that the Adelaide Club appeared to appear before them and confirmed this on their Twitter account : “Irish prospect Cathal McShane will be participating in our pre-season training program in January. ”

The first AFL club in South Australia, Adelaide General Manager Justin Reid, later confirmed: “We look forward to Cathal joining our training program and getting to know him a little better.”

“It has the physical properties and comes in with a touch of over 190 centimeters. He is also strong in the air and can step on both feet. Once he’s landed in Adelaide, there is an opportunity to learn more about our club, our philosophies, and our program. ”

McShane’s departure from the All-Ireland Championship 2019 with a 3:48 win would be a huge defeat for Tyrone in 2020. However, at 24, there is no guarantee of a successful change.

In the meantime, Tyrone manager Mickey Harte reiterated his belief that the GAA is not doing itself a favor by wooing any kind of relationship with the AFL. “It is a bit sad that it used to be the job of some unknown scouts from Australia, but now it is ex-GAA people in Ireland who are tracking our players to take them to another league, which for us is none at all Advantage is. ” he said.

“It’s one-way traffic, it’s bonus bonus for AFL, it’s loss-loss for us. It doesn’t make much sense to me, and that we can still officially deal with this outfit if it continues to say the least I’m sad. ”

However, Harte also expressed some hopes that McShane would return to Tyrone in the coming weeks. “I gave him my views on what I thought best for my career on and off the field, and the very simple answer was that I thought it would be best to be here.

“He has to take that into account and he has to look at what is offered elsewhere and he has to make that decision. It is his final decision and I respect him for it. He’ll investigate the situation out there on his own, but he hasn’t signed anything to say that he left. “

