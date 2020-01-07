advertisement

A man is in serious but stable condition after being stabbed twice in the back last night in the CBD. In the meantime, a fire has destroyed a granny flat and pulled out half a piece of land in the northeast of Adelaide.

A 49-year-old Darlington man sustained two stab wounds in the back after a clash with another man on Sturt Street in the CBD.

On Tuesday at 8.30 p.m., emergency services were called on site and the victim of SAAS was brought to the Royal Adelaide Hospital. He has had surgery since then.

The police found and arrested a 19-year-old man from the Northern Territory on Gilbert Street. He was accused of deliberately injuring another.

He was refused bail and will appear before the Adelaide Magistrates Court today.

In the meantime, at around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, twenty-two MFS firefighters from five devices and a CFS-supported emergency vehicle were called to a house on Kennedy Street in St. Agnes.

On arrival, the crews found a two-story apartment in the back of the property on fire and the fire had spread to half of the attached house.

It took the firefighters about 30 minutes to control the fire and another 45 minutes for the fire to go out completely.

The granny flat was completely destroyed and half of the main house was gutted. The damage is estimated at $ 200,000.

Two inmates were in the living room when they noticed the fire and called for help. They escaped safety and reused their pet cat.

MFS and police fire crews continue to investigate what caused the flame, but believe the fire was accidental.

Originally published as Man stabbed | Fire destroys the apartment

