The legendary Australian rocker Tim Rogers will headline the Bushfire benefit gig Fire Aid in Adelaide early next month.

Tim will join local greats Bad // Dreems, Mark of Cain and West Thebarton as well as Pond, the newly formed Children Collide and ex-The Jezabels frontwoman Hayley Mary in the Lion Arts Factory on February 1st at 9 a.m.

media_cameraAussie rock icon I am the front man Tim Rogers.

Under the leadership of former recovery moderator Dylan Lewis, Dr. Piffle & The Burlap Band performing. More will be announced.

All proceeds from the sale of tickets, food, drinks and art from the region will be donated to the restoration of bush fires.

Alex Cameron, guitarist at Bad // Dreems, says the response from the music community has been overwhelming so far.

“We are fortunate to be able to help rebuild South Australia after the tragedies of this summer,” said Alex.

“Almost every band on the bill has someone near them who is personally affected by fires here or on the Interstate. This is very important to all of us.

“We look forward to not only raising a substantial amount to those in need, but also to demonstrate our solidarity in addressing the catastrophic threats to our environment.”

SEE: FIRE AID, FEBRUARY 1, LION ARTS FACTORY

TICKETS: $ 50 at moshtix.com.au from Friday

