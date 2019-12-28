advertisement

A UK government agency has apologized for inadvertently posting online the private addresses of recipients of the New Year’s awards, including police officers, politicians and celebrities.

The addresses of most of the 1097 recipients apparently could be viewed for about an hour from 11 p.m. on Friday evening.

A spokesman for the Cabinet Office said the bug had been fixed.

“A version of the New Year Honors 2020 list that contained the recipient addresses was incorrectly published,” he said.

“The information was removed as soon as possible.

“We apologize to all concerned and investigate how this happened.

“We have reported the matter to the ICO (Information Commissioner’s Office) and are contacting everyone directly.”

England’s cricket world champions, top entertainers like Elton John and prominent personalities from politics and law were awarded prizes.

Among them were a former director of the public prosecutor’s office, a former conservative party leader, high-ranking diplomats and military figures.

Only six people honored for their services to the defense were struck off the list, according to the BBC.

The ICO, which has the authority to punish organizations for data breaches, said it is launching an investigation.

