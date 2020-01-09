advertisement

So much for the vacation. Back to work.

The tasks we face together to move both the resident and the tourist needle in a positive direction have not been resolved in the sea of ​​eggnog and shortbread in recent weeks. We still need more living space, fewer million dollar toilets, an endlessly researched and lengthy cannabis trading center, a higher proportion of people who can successfully load and unload chairlifts without operating a flea market, a lower avalanche risk and a finer one Tourism and of course more snow with better conditions in the mountains and a more promising partner.

The attentive reader will realize that some of them are not necessarily controllable by us. Other…

advertisement

Let’s focus on tourism for a moment. A lot has been written and talked about top tourism and whether it is an illness Whistler suffers from or not. Barcelona and Venice are the figureheads of runaway tourism and its negative impact on local residents, the built environment, the business that caters not only to the needs of tourists but also the everyday needs of local residents, and the excitement when your home suddenly changes is overrun by gaping visitors.

But Whistler is not Barcelona. And despite the occasional biblical rain, it is certainly not Venice. Both cities were home to local residents before the rush of tourists and the tourism industry. Not Whistler. Whether you like it or not, this place was built for tourists. From the beginning, Whistler Inc. has focused on tourists. We tourists; Therefore, as Descartes might have said, we are one of our founding ancestors / mothers of the hippies, instead of a French philosopher from the 16th / 17th centuries. Century.

From the days of Myrtle Philips ‘up-and-coming city of Alta Lake to today, the vast majority of Whistleratics have ripped their livelihoods out of tourists’ pockets in one way or another. But – and that will probably never be resolved – how much is too much of a good thing?

In the decades in which I have lived here, a foreseeable trend has taken effect. As the residents have aged and made the place their retirement home as weekend warriors and immediate transplants, there is a gap between those who depend on tourism and those who have not grown. Throw on days with frequent traffic jams on the Sea to Sky Highway, limited parking spaces in paid parking lots, crowded slopes and paths and you get a boiling stew full of discontent and murmur about tourism. Plus a change,

We will rescue the discontent and murmur of the people who come here, buy two neighboring properties, assemble them and build splendid retirement homes for another pillar. But on to tourism.

Tourism Whistler (TW) presented its long-awaited Whistler Place Brand concept just before Christmas. If you’ve missed it and haven’t read it, you can find out more than I’ll tell you in a moment by reading Brandon Barrett’s excellent coverage at www.piquenewsmagazine.com. “Tourism Whistler unveils December’s’ Whistler’s Place Brand.” 26, 2019.

It is the result of a careful study of why people come here, what they like about the place and, perhaps in a unique way, what local business people and ordinary townspeople have to say about the whole thing. I vaguely remember a very dedicated public session on this topic some time ago and congratulate TW on a good job. What they discovered will both shape and sharpen their marketing and, if the efforts prove successful, attract more people who are turned on from this place long before they ever make it onto the highway.

Hopefully without these harrowing words, “the right kind of tourist,” she’ll attract More the right kind of tourist.

The right tourists, not too simplistic, know why they come here. Oh, for sure you will be pleasantly surprised by things that you discover that you don’t know or expect, but whether it’s the adrenaline activity, the natural beauty, the myriad of things to do, the après, the food, nightlife, culture or shopping, The right kind of tourist not only knows why they are here, but also deals with the place while they are here.

Of course, understandably, efforts to find out how to attract the right kind of tourists lacked the consequence – how to stop the wrong kind of tourists. This is not a blow to TW’s good work. They don’t want to advise, they want to convince, and it is rare that someone in power in Whistler discourages tourists. Right?

Not correct. Whistler has spent a lot of time and money, for example, to keep mainland thugs from surfacing and raising hell over the long weekend in May. A lot of effort has been put into preventing drunks from looting the city over New Year. I would add with considerable success.

But at the risk of torches and pitchforks on my door, I’m here to say that there are indeed tourists that we could do without. Let’s call them tick box tourists to borrow me an appointment.

Tick ​​box tourists are enthusiastic visitors. You are driving in front or are more likely to take a bus for a few hours. They have no idea why they’re here, but they’ve heard Whistler is a pretty cool place, and by seeing it for themselves, they can check this box off their “Wow, I’ve been there” list.

They don’t ski, they don’t bike, they really don’t do anything. They tend to roam the city aimlessly, get photographed by the Olympic rings, maybe deduct the fare for the gondola ride, and get back on their bus a few hours after their arrival. They are often inappropriately dressed in winter or summer, badly fogged up for the conditions they encounter here, and have an uncomfortable, confused, lost expression that looks like they have a lot more fun in an outlet center. I’m not sure what to expect from the trip, except that a box is checked, but I know Whistler benefits very little from their visit.

I think they could reasonably be prevented from banning the buses they carry. Advice to the council: Just say no to three-hour buses. Maybe we don’t need this toilet after all.

Once we have solved this, we may be able to draw our attention to the exuberant, sloppy drunks who swim down the river of golden dreams in summer and decorate the coast with empty beer cans and empty rubber raft boats.

Hey, we could have fun with it. I’m sure Pique’s The editor would love to hear your ideas about people you would advise against visiting. Write her a message. After all, the letters to the editor have not been that much fun lately.

,

advertisement