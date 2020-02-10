advertisement

Glenn Barrett, CEO of Ortholite, has a lot more to do these days than just developing new cushioning materials for many of today’s leading shoe brands. The manager is equally focused on the challenges that companies face in a variety of areas – not least on promoting diversity, attracting new talent, and developing solid business plans for the coming decade.

Here, the entrepreneur shares the creative way of addressing these issues while keeping an eye on the business.

How I got into the shoe industry:

“After graduating from college, I worked as a salesperson in the New York printing industry. I was looking for a change and a recruiter called for an opportunity at a company that made soles for shoes. It sounded like Vibram, although I had no idea why I knew it. He said it was in central Massachusetts, which was not that appealing. However, it would take me 1 1/2 hours closer to skiing in Vermont and I decided to speak to them. “

My biggest challenge:

“While we have systems in place in China and are doing very well there as sourcing locations change worldwide due to trade wars, we need to replicate our activities in China in Vietnam, Indonesia, India and Brazil. “

How I inspire my team:

“Our biggest challenge is that everyone has the feeling that they work for this large American company. We try to create a family atmosphere and focus on brand building. I go to Asia three times a year to visit our facilities. I saw how I walked around [in the factories] and asked questions. We have employees in China who have been with us for 15 and 18 years, which is quite unusual. We are now looking at the younger generation and [think] : “How do we get it?”

Discover new talent:

“[We employ] recruiters, but it is important that our management team has a global perspective. We operate in China, Vietnam and Indonesia. We also set up joint ventures in India and Brazil, so we are looking for people with international experience. I was very lucky to have a CFO from Hershey and our COO headed BASF in the United States. My sales manager came from Ecco and has experience in retailing sunglasses. These guys help us get to the next level. “

The diversity topic:

“Overall, we are a male-oriented company. However, many of our accountants [employees] in the United States are female, and we always try to recruit women. Our sales department [including] a woman who is a former designer. She calls Fashion houses in New York and does a fabulous job. In our office in Amherst, Massachusetts, we have a woman [originally] from China. She talks to our people on Chinese all the time. We also have two employees from Cuba and another from Puerto Rico. It’s important for us [to be diverse] because we work in different cultures, and I like that. “

My business mentors:

Jim Davis from New Balance, whom I met at the beginning of my career. He is the classic American entrepreneur. He is still very independent and still owns the lock, the stock and the barrel. I got to know him [while working at] Vibram, where we supplied material for New Balance. “

Advice to the next generation:

“Learn the language of the country where you do business.” I was in meetings in Italy, China. You ask a question and people are going for 20 minutes. Then the translator will look at you and say, “He said no.”

Five-year strategy:

“We are working on a succession plan. My son John was recently promoted to president. I focus more on innovation than ever and leave it to others to do day-to-day business. We work on materials that are 100% synthetic and chemical free. We will make materials from polymers that are 100% organic, such as weeds and plants, and do not require petrochemicals. ”

