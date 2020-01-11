advertisement

After losing the Mitchell twins on the transfer portal, Maryland Basketball has to get back to basics and find their rhythm.

Maryland Basketball is one of the most confusing teams in college basketball.

The terps (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten) are in the middle of the conference, but humans are unpredictable.

One night everything clicks on a convincing home win over the state of Ohio. Three nights later, they are blown out on national television on the way to an injured Iowa team.

Something has to change for this team to make noise in March. And it starts with head coach Mark Turgeon.

If there is one important thing that is evident to college basketball fans everywhere regarding Mark Turgeon’s coaching style, then this is:

Less is more.

Anyone who has paid attention to Maryland in Mark Turgeon’s nine seasons knows that he will be more successful with fewer pieces. The departure of twin strikers Makhi and Makhel Mitchell should force Turgeon to use his talent in a 7- or 8-man rotation.

Instead of trying to find the time for both Mitchell in an already minute-hungry core of players, Turgeon can now play the best possible players at any time.

In the four games played in 2020, the terps benefited from the starting grid and rotations, with three wins. But it takes work.

It goes without saying that Anthony Cowan Jr. starts at Point Guard. The man has started every game since he arrived on campus in 2016. The wings of this team are almost interchangeable and can be changed depending on the hot and fighting team.

Darryl Morsell is someone who brings intensity to both sides of the ground and should be a starter for the rest of the season. What he lacks on the offensive, he more than makes up for on the defensive and becomes the “glue” for this team in Maryland.

ESPN analyst Dan Dakich commented on Morsell on Tuesday evening during prime time against the state of Ohio:

“Darryl Morsell is a tough guy. He is the type who gives everyone on the team the confidence that he is with you. “

The same goes for newcomer Donta Scott, who was a pleasant surprise for the team in Maryland. The 6’7 ” Philadelphia striker came on as a substitute with occasional minutes, but the man has become a key piece for this team. He is a stubborn artist and does all the dirty work that is required of him.

On the other hand, there are some players who need to find themselves for this team to be successful.

Aaron Wiggins is someone who has to find out and find out quickly.

Something has to change after his first goalless game against Iowa on Friday night.

He was already someone who had difficulty shooting this season, averaging under 30% out of three, but something about his game just doesn’t seem right. Lazy passes, lack of awareness on the field and poor shot selection are just some of the reasons why he and this team sometimes fight so powerfully.

Wiggins has as high a cap as any player in the country, but it’s time he started playing like the NBA player we all know he can be.

Jalen Smith rounds out the top five places. The 5-star junior from Baltimore really worked on his game at the beginning of the season. He scored 19 points against Indiana and beat two big threes against the state of Ohio and a great defense. But he needs more help.

How far this team will go in Maryland depends on the performance of these five players and their bank production. What Turgeon needs to do for this team to succeed is to limit the number of players who get significant playing time.

The five players mentioned should get the most minutes in crucial games with the help of two big boys.

Eric Ayala and Chol Marial.

Ayala is a guy who was hot and cold this season.

He started the year with a very good basketball game, came out of the bank as the sixth man and played successfully in his role. But since mid-December, his game has been rather casual and sloppy. As soon as he cuts out the sales and hectic drives to the basket, he can really help this team to be successful.

It’s easy for Marial. Play it in short jumps, let it dictate the color for a few possessions and use it as a decoy. Even if he played Jalen Smith at his side, it would be very difficult for an opposing team to stop them.

The only other players who should get minutes should be Serrel Smith Jr. and Ricky Lindo Jr. These two have the ability to fill for a short time and could provide enough energy to be productive.

Otherwise, Mark Turgeon shouldn’t be sitting on his bench any further than necessary. His team can reach the final four or more if they play with more urgency and desire. The blueprint for winning is right in front of him and it’s up to him to see it.

