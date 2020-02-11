advertisement

With its charm, its towers and its potential in the style of a mansion of the Addams Family, this treasure of Centennial Park is an exciting prospect.

But the Federation Romanesque house on a 949-square-meter block at 12 Lang Rd has been on the shelf for 18 months, and its $ 12 million price expectations put it in the hard basket.

Ben Collier of the agency has now equipped the large but tired apartment for the auction on March 14 with a $ 9.5 million guide.

He says it will be sold and revised expectations open the property – one of the nicest on Lang Rd and overlooking Centennial Park – to new buyers.

This includes families who could just move in and freshen up and paint the dark walls white.

And others who can now afford to instantly transform it into a 21st-century mansion, similar to Luigi Rosselli’s neighboring house # 14.

Collier sold Wesfarmers’ executive Ed Bostock and his wife Emma for about $ 13 million a year ago.

No. 12, officially known as Walshome, was built between 1906 and 1908 for a consul general to Honduras.

The large, formal rooms on the ground floor have 3.6 m high, decorated printed metal ceilings. Brightening the walls and new furniture will make a big difference.

The happy family who want to secure the house will most likely want to move the kitchen further back into what is now called the “media room” and create revitalized informal living rooms that open up to the pool.

A big improvement on the upper floor would be a new master suite in the two small bedrooms, which are labeled with four and five in the floor plan.

There are six bedrooms and four bathrooms, with the room on the top floor of the coach house counting towards the back.

It has been owned by the Donnan family since 2003 when they paid $ 3.9 million. At the time it was being restored and the rear kitchen with roof terrace was added.

Ben Collier says, “This great house is at the top of Lang Road, just 100 meters from Queen Street and Oxford Street. It has great potential. “

The inspection times are on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10.30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

