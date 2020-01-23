advertisement

There are so many different options when it comes to smart plugs that it can be so difficult to make a decision and choose the right model to buy. Well, today there really is only one good choice, so it’s easier than even for anyone who wants to add some smart things to their stupid old appliances such as lamps, coffee makers, fans, space heaters and more. The newly updated version of the best-selling Gosund Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plugs is now for sale at one of the best prices we’ve seen for all smart plugs, let alone popular ones like this. Use the discount code E22PXEVO at checkout and you will receive a package of 4 for $ 20.99. That’s just $ 5.25 each for these great smart plugs that are compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. Do not miss it!

Here are the most important details of the product page:

Control everywhere: the simplest and cheapest way to make your home smart is to get a smart plug. Switch the electronics on / off everywhere with your smartphone

Hands-free voice control: works with Alexa and Google Home. Operate your devices via voice control. Hands-free experience, perfect for the mother, the disabled or the light switch that is difficult to reach

User-friendly functions: you can create a group / scene for all your devices and control many with a single command. Set a schedule in the app so that it turns on / off at specific times of the day and every day of the week

Enjoy fast installation: the installation is simple and fast. No hub required. Flexible control of a large number of plug-in devices such as light, fan, radio, aquarium light, Christmas tree light, crockpot, washing burners, monitors, speakers and chargers

Lifetime customer service: Gosund smart plugs are supported with 90 days money back guarantee, 2 year warranty and lifetime support

