advertisement

Amazon’s Echo Dot is fantastic and it is still on sale for just $ 24.99 on Amazon, which comes close to its low point. Nearly 100 different Amazon devices and bundles are currently available at a discount. There is one in particular that you should look at, but it gives you access to Alexa anywhere without taking up space on a table or using a cable. Called the Echo Flex Plug-in Mini smart speaker with Alexa, it’s perfect for so many tight spaces where you don’t want ugly cables to be visible. It is now on sale for just $ 19.99, or you can use the discount code FLEX2PK at checkout when you buy two and the price drops to $ 35, or just $ 17.50 each!

Here is the scoop of the product page:

Make every room a little smarter – With this plug-in smart speaker you can get help from Alexa in more places in your house.

Alexa is always happy to help – Manage your day. Get immediate information. Check the weather and traffic on the way out.

Voice control your smart home – Switch on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors and more with compatible connected devices.

Built-in USB port – Charge your phone or add an optional accessory, such as a night light or motion sensor.

Connect with others – drop by or make announcements in other rooms that have a compatible Echo device. Call hands free.

Designed to protect your privacy – Built with multiple layers of privacy controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.

advertisement

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the newest and best deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement