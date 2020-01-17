advertisement

According to Adam Zampa, Twin Spin is the way for Australia to win this year’s Twenty20 World Cup. He is confident that he and Ashton Agar can collect the trophy at the MCG in November.

Zampa and Agar teamed up with the white ball this summer. David Warner announced that both worked perfectly in Australia’s T20 whitewash in Sri Lanka.

Australia chose to test great Nathan Lyon as the only spinner at the end of the World Cup last year in England because of its excellent accuracy and control.

media_cameraAdam Zampa celebrates a wicket against India. Image: AFP photos

But the defensive tweaker was left at home for the series in India, and while Zampa and Lyon only played on the same team in the run-up to the ODI tournament, Zampa said that not much had changed with Agar.

“It’s very similar to bowling with Lyon,” said the wrist spinner.

“The role that I played with Gaz (Lyon) last year was that he played a very important role. I think Ashton is reversing the path a bit in relation to the fact that you saw recently that he later played bowling in the innings while I was last year.

“If one of us plays two spinners, he has to roll pretty deep in the inning, so one of us also has to play this (holding) role.”

Since Zampa’s ODI debut in 2016, only Mitchell Starc (85 gates) has done more for Australia than the Leggie’s 66 scalp.

“I love bowling with two spinners. I don’t like being the only spinner on the team, ”said Zampa.

“I love playing with two wrist spinners and I love playing with Sandeep (Lamichhane) for the stars.”

While Australia has many batsmen who can offer spin-overs, including D’Arcy Short, Marnus Labuschagne, Ashton Turner and even Steve Smith, trainer Justin Langer prefers the use of bowler specialists.

Glenn Maxwell expects spin to be the secret to the success of this year’s T20 tournament.

“We saw that Pace Bowling was the real winner in England (ODI World Cup) and I think that was due to the limits,” said Maxwell.

“The teams were able to take the spin and clear the ropes, but I don’t think that will happen in Australia.”

