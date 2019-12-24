advertisement

It’s no secret that NBA ratings were lower at the beginning of the season than in previous years. This season, the ratings of ESPN and TNT have decreased by 15 percent compared to the previous year, and after the start of the 2018/19 season, the ratings of TNT have decreased by 26 percent compared to 2017.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke to the Washington Post and discussed the recent rating slump. Despite the PR speech in which Silver kept the discussion of the bad to a minimum by presenting the good, Silver could have a point where he said that he was not only “not surprised” but also “not affected” be.

“I’m not surprised that our ratings have dropped so far,” Silver told the Washington Post on Thursday from New York. “I’m also not worried. We are up to date on any other key indicator that measures the league’s popularity. We have reached a record high from last year. Social media engagement remains at 1 worldwide , 6 billion people. Our league pass audience has expired. Our merchandising sales have increased. The problem for me is that we are making a transition in terms of distribution [league] to our fans, especially our young fans, run through. “

It is not a puzzle what is required to get high ratings. Last week, the Lakers and Bucks bucked, and the combination of east and west leaders and the star power match between LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo brought TNT the highest number of viewers this season since the premiere. Games with great teams and matchups between the biggest stars of the NBA will improve ratings. And it could be helpful if one of these teams is a historically popular team from a large market.

This season, the NBA has missed some of these stars due to injuries. As the Washington Post notes, the NBA has lost a useful rating grabber to the Golden State Warriors. Last year’s runner-up in the NBA final had a goal, Kevin Durant hit the nets and Klay Thompson got injured in the NBA final, but Steph Curry is one of the league’s most exciting players. So his star power should have been enough. That was until Curry broke his hand earlier in the season and the Warriors are now 7-24. Nobody really wants to see that, but they’re stuck on national television.

Zion Williamson brought the New Orleans Pelicans a team record of 30 national games this season, but due to the knee injury he suffered in the previous season, neutral fans have no reason to get involved in a Pelicans game. In retrospect, it was a bad decision to give the Warriors and Pelicans a couple of caps, but in an alternative universe where Steph Curry and Zion Williamson were healthy, the audience wasn’t as bad as it is and could have been enough for ratings deliver higher than last year. The NBA made a bet and looked at the audience for Zions Duke games. It was a great bet back then, but the NBA lost.

It also doesn’t help that many of the biggest stars are in the Western Conference and usually play their games at the back end of a national double player. A game that starts at 5:00 p.m. on the West Coast is definitely an inconvenience to West Coast viewers, and I wouldn’t blame them for playing prime time games, but those in the West are more likely to end reach the first game than those in the east who stay awake for the end of the second game.

With so many things affecting ratings outside the control of the NBA, the league isn’t resting on its laurels. Silver called the pay-TV system “broken to a certain extent” a few weeks ago because the traditional way of accessing games via cable attracts fewer and fewer young fans. And in a sport whose fans are much younger than other “Big Four” sports, people like Mark Cuban point out that cutting cables will affect ratings for NBA games.

It remains to be seen whether this decline is temporary or the beginning of a trend. Silver has reason to be optimistic as a number of unfortunate events have caused much of this decline. However, this does not mean that silver should only rely on reversing the bad luck to improve ratings. It makes sense to have a plan too. The NBA will work on this in the coming months.

[Washington Post]

