Democratic House leaders on Friday evening concluded their presentation in the Senate of evidence that Donald Trump abused his office, trying to extort the government of Ukraine to dig up earth from Joe Biden and his son, and then hindered justice, ordering those responsible for the executive branch to ignore congressional subpoenas. Trump’s White House legal team began its defense of the president on Saturday morning, saying he had done nothing wrong.

If the soothsayers of Washington are right, and they probably will be, the outcome of the impeachment trial has been predetermined: a quick acquittal for Trump. The Times reported Friday that when the Senate re-votes on whether to call witnesses live and view undisclosed documents, likely next week, Democrats should not get the four Republican votes they need. . Shortly after this vote, it could be over, with Trump ballyhooing and gloating over the verdict.

Such a result would be a victory of tribalism and the politics of power over jurisprudence and justice. Senate Republicans may well vote to acquit Trump, but they will not be able to erase the record that Adam Schiff and his colleagues established clearly, methodically and meticulously for three days of arguments. As my colleague Susan B. Glasser noted on Thursday, in one of her daily recall newspapers, House Democrats “stabbed their heads with passion and passion to convince their audience, dramatizing their case with a presentation catchy (designed to keep senators awake, maybe?) that included video clips of Trump himself; his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney; and many of the key witnesses to the House’s television recall process. “

The directors of the House also took care to point out the shortcomings of the file that could have been filled if the President had not prevented many witnesses and key documents from being presented to Congress. Without being too melodramatic, the Democratic representatives also underlined the moral burden which weighs on the fifty-three Republican senators who will determine the fate of Trump. With regard to the verdict of the trial, all of this may have been in vain. But the verdict of the story will be very different.

No one who watched even part of the presentation of the directors of the House could have had any doubt that there was, indeed, an illicit scheme to coerce Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, to announce an investigation into a Ukrainian company that employed Hunter Biden; that this plan was carried out to Trump’s knowledge and at his request; and that the President and his staff did everything in their power to prevent the details from arising. “He tried to cheat, he got caught, and then he worked hard to cover it up,” representative Hakeem Jeffries, one of the House directors, said in a concise summary of the case on Friday.

The seven directors of the House all had their moments during the long presentation, but the undoubted star was Schiff, a former federal prosecutor who is said to have made a brilliant trial lawyer. With his mastery of details, combined with an ability to explain what they mean in simple terms, as well as the seemingly effortless ability to speak extemporaneously, the fifty-nine-year-old Californian MP gave a virtuoso performance, which he has even won praise from Republicans. (“I have to say this,” said Senator James Inhofe of Oklahoma on Friday morning. “Schiff is very, very effective.”)

From the start and throughout the trial, Schiff urged senators not to lose sight of the bigger picture. Late Thursday night, he noted that Trump’s effort to extort Ukraine was not one-off: it was part of a scheme by the President putting his own interests before the country, a scheme which would continue s ‘he was allowed to stay in Office. “You may be wondering, how much damage can it really do in the next few months before the election? Many. Lots of damage, ”said Schiff. “That is why, if you find him guilty, you have to find that he has to be fired. Because the law counts. Because the right counts and the truth counts. Otherwise, we are lost. “

On Friday evening, in his closing remarks, Schiff reiterated the argument that Trump’s continued occupation of the oval office poses a threat to the country. He also sought to offer a rebuttal to some of the Trump legal team’s arguments, and he called on Republican senators sitting before him to have “moral courage” to put aside partisan loyalties. In this section of his remarks, he cited a CBS News report that quoted a Trump confidant as saying that Republican senators had been warned: “Vote against the president and your head will be on a spade.” The quote angered some of the Republicans, who said the story of the “pike” was not true. Either way, he captured the bigger picture – Trump and his supporters intimidated most of the G.O.P. in an abject submission.

In the coming days, this reality will probably become clearer than ever, with consequences that we can only guess. As Schiff warned in his closing statement, an acquittal according to party principles could upset the delicate balance of power established in the Constitution and set an alarming precedent for future presidents. Trump, no doubt, would be even more emboldened, more convinced that he can get away with almost anything.

He may be able to, at least until November, but not without hindsight. Like many courts across the country in the past three years, the House of Representatives under democratic control has demonstrated that it will not submit to Trump’s diktats and lawlessness without protest. As public servants, Schiff and his colleagues did their duty. The same was true for government officials and former public servants whose testimony formed the basis of the Democrats’ case. For this, they all deserve great credit. That may not have been enough to drive Trump out of office, but at least it has shown that he has not yet managed to completely wreck the American political system.

