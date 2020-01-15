advertisement

A congressman from the San Fernando Valley will play a leading role in the upcoming impeachment proceedings against the Senate after months of violent clashes in the committee rooms and on the floor of the House of Representatives.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Wednesday that MP Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, will be one of seven Democratic members of Congress to support President Trump’s impeachment before the Senate.

Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and legislator representing the southern California communities from Hollywood to Pasadena, came into the spotlight when he became de facto head of the investigation that led to the President putting pressure on Ukraine, its political rivals and former vice to investigate President Joe Biden.

Schiff initially urged disclosure of the fateful whistleblower lawsuit. Since then, his impeachment role has made him a lightning-fast figure for Republican critics who say the California congressman has unfairly and inexactly dramatized the infamous call between Trump and the Ukrainian president.

“I am disappointed with the solemn responsibility to act as head of the impeachment proceedings against the Senate,” the 59-year-old tweeted Wednesday after Pelosi’s announcement. “Together, the managers will work on behalf of the American people to defend our constitution.”

Later on Wednesday, parliament is slated to hold a long-awaited vote to launch two of Trump’s impeachment lawsuits that the legislature approved last month. The trial of the Senate is slated to begin next week.

On her decision, Pelosi said: “The focus is on litigators, the focus is on comfort in the courtroom, the focus is on the best possible argument to protect and defend our constitution and seek the truth for the American people.”

Pelosi also appointed deputies Jerry Nadler, Zoe Lofgren, Val Demings, Hakeem Jeffries, Sylvia Garcia and Jason Crow.

Schiff’s role as an impeachment officer, in particular, reflects efforts earlier in his career when he persecuted an FBI agent for accepting Russian bribes as a U.S. attorney.

Ten years later, in an election in 2000, Schiff replaced Congressman Jim Rogan, who had just been impeached against President Bill Clinton. In an earlier interview at the beginning of his impeachment investigation, Schiff said, “I feel that my life has closed in some ways.”

