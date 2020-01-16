advertisement

“Uncut Gems” fans are unexpectedly spoiled with this six-minute short film in New York’s Times Square.

“Goldman vs. Silverman”

“Uncut Gems” fans will receive a gift from Adam Sandler and the Safdie brothers, courtesy of a new short film that premiered this week on Vimeo. The six-minute short, titled “Goldman v Silverman,” shows Sandler and Benny Safdie as street performers in New York City arguing as they try to impress tourists in Times Square. The short film also shares the production team of “Uncut Gems”, Scott Rudin and Eli Bush, and contains a special thank you to the “Gems” distributor A24.

“Goldman v Silverman” debuted just a few days after “Uncut Gems” was excluded from the Academy Awards. Sandler was a dark horse to receive an Oscar nomination for best actor after receiving the National Board of Review awards and the Gotham Awards and Independent Spirit Awards nominations. The Safdie Bros. was recognized as the best director for the New York film Critics Circle and best screenplay for the National Board of Review.

“Uncut Gems” was cut at the Oscars, but is a massive, critical and commercial hit for A24 and the Safdie brothers. The film is close to reaching the $ 45 million mark at the box office and could end near $ 50 million. “Uncut Gems” is currently the most successful specialty opener of the 2019-20 award season. The film will become A24’s largest advertising medium in history if it exceeds Lady Bird’s $ 48.9 million earned.

Next up for Uncut Gems are the Indie Spirit Awards. In addition to Adam Sandler for the best male lead, the film also received nominations for the best feature film, the best director, the best screenplay and the best editor. The Safdie brothers have not announced their succession plans for “Uncut Gems”. While the sibling filmmakers once held on to a “48 hours” remake, the two left the project because of creative differences. “Goldman v Silverman” and “Uncut Gems” could be the last films by the Safdie brothers that we get for a short time. So it would be wise to honor every moment of them.

Watch “Goldman v Silverman” in the following Vimeo video. “Uncut Gems” can now be seen in cinemas across the country. The Indie Spirit Awards will take place on Saturday February 8th.

