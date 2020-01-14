advertisement

As with “Em” or “Lump”, the Oscar nominations fell yesterday. Of all the omissions, Adam Sandlers is one of the worst – yet this nudge triggered an adorable waterboy reunion online.

In 1998, two titans from the film industry came together to star in a comic masterpiece. Yes, that’s right, I’m talking about Bobby Boucher’s underdog triumph in The Waterboy, with Sandler and Kathy Bates at the center.

The two have done a fantastic job over the past 22 years – and this season, both awards have been touted for Oscar nominations. Unfortunately only Bates showed up with a nod – but Sandler doesn’t mind. He is only happy for his “mom”.

In his latest film Uncut Gems by the Safdie brothers, Sandler does his best ever. It’s no surprise – though he’s mostly known for goofball comedies, he does have some serious acting skills (like Punch-Drunk Love and Funny People).

The film has received high praise since the film festivals. Many speculated that the Sandman would receive an Oscar nomination early on.

During his appearance on the Howard Stern Show, Sandler outlined what would happen if he didn’t get a nomination:

If I don’t understand it, I’ll come back and do one that’s deliberately so bad just to get you all to pay. (…) That’s how I get it.

I think we should all prepare for Sandler-Geddon. However, his immediate reaction to not being nominated was much sweeter than expected. He congratulated Bates, who was nominated for her work in Richard Jewell.

He wrote in a tweet: “Bad news: Sandman doesn’t get love from the academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congratulations to all of my friends who have been nominated, especially mom. “

Bates then replied and wrote back: “I love you, my Bobby Boucher !!! You were robbed !! But mom loves you !!! I learned a new slang word for you! You GOAT !!

Not the one we eat at home, my son. “

It has to be said that Sandler lost a Best Actor nomination for spectacular talent: Joaquin Phoenix for Joker (the favorite who wins), Adam Driver for Marriage Story, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Antonio Banderas for Pain and fame and Jonathan Pryce for the two popes.

The Academy Awards are the devil anyway.

