The sandman is here to stay! With the arrival of Uncut Gems, Adam Sandler has added four more films to his partnership with Netflix.

The comedian-actor producer has long gone hand in hand with the streaming platform, such as The Ridiculous Six, The Week Of and Murder Mystery, which attract countless viewers for better or worse.

The partnership is between Netflix, Adam Sandler and the star’s Happy Madison Productions (behind such classic comedies as 50 First Dates and The Longest Yard) according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s not the first time that Netflix has hugged Sandler again: he first signed a contract with the platform in 2014, which was then renewed in 2017.

Of all his publications, Murder Mystery has proven to be the most popular. 83 million households in the United States have decided to try the whodunnit (with Jennifer Aniston in the leading role).

Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer at Netflix, said:

Whether you know him as Sandman, the Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or just Adam, one thing is clear: our members cannot get enough of him.

They love his stories and humor, as we saw at Murder Mystery. So, I couldn’t be more excited to extend our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and make more laughs around the world.

James Vanderbilt, who wrote the first film, is in negotiations to return and write the script. He is also a screenwriter for a diverse range of films, including David Fincher’s Zodiac and The Amazing Spider-Man.

As far as the animated film is concerned, it is by no means a first medium for the Sandman: he not only played in the Hotel Transylvania series, but was also the co-author and main actor of the cult musical comedy Eight Crazy Nights.

