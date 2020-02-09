advertisement

To most people’s greatest dismay, Adam Sandler left the Academy Awards empty-handed, but the actor had time to shine at last night’s Spirit Awards – and the boy shone.

Sandler received a standing ovation when he received his Spirit Award for Best Male Actor for his role in Uncut Gems, and his acceptance speech definitely replaced the academy.

The 53-year-old joked about his Oscar conviction during his speech. He compared her to being high school in high school and lost her to a feather-light shower bag.

As always, Sandler had let the audience down when he called the Spirit Awards Hollywood’s “Best Personality Awards”.

A few weeks ago, when I wasn’t exactly enthusiastic about the academy, it reminded me when I briefly went to high school and was overlooked for the coveted yearbook superlative category “Best Looking”. This award was given to a jean jacket with feather hair douchebag called Skipper Jenkins.

My classmates, however, honored me with the supposedly less respected name “best personality”. When I look around this room tonight, I see that the Independent Spirit Awards are the award for Hollywood’s best personality.

So if all these feather-haired fool-idiots get their Oscars tomorrow night, their pretty looks will fade over time … but our independent personalities will light up forever.

You can watch his full speech here:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihalG3Rw_QA (/ embed)

The other nominees for the Best Male Lead category were Matthias Schoenaerts, Chris Galust, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Robert Pattinson.

Sandler recognized his candidates in his speech and joked how they now become known as the people who “lost finding Adam Sandler”.

I also want to greet my competitors who will now and forever be known as the boys who lost to Adam Sandler. How did this happen? Independent film? Adam Sandler? To get my movie, I had to live outside of fucking Ralphs in my car and beg for nickel on the fucking Kickstarter, and all Sandler had to do was get Ted Sarandos stoned.

Certainly there is also an award for the best speech, right?

Uncut Gems won two other awards for best editing (Ronald Bronstein and Benny Safdie) and best director (Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie).

Other winners of the evening were Renée Zellweger for her role in Judy, Willem Dafoe for his role in The Lighthouse and Noah Baumbach for his screenplay for Marriage Story.

