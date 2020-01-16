advertisement

TCA: "The uninhabitable earth" will find itself in a possible future that is shaped by developments in the climate crisis.

Adam McKay’s busy week has just got a lot busier. Just a few days after the announcement that the director would partner with HBO to help develop a series based on Bong Joon Ho’s acclaimed film “Parasite,” Wednesday announced that its relationship with the network would expand.

HBO Max’s chief content officer, Kevin Reilly, previewed the upcoming release of the streaming service, announcing that the network is planning a climate change anthology series, with McKay acting as both an author and a director.

“The Uninhabitable Earth” is based on both the magazine and the book by New York columnist David Wallace-Wells. This dramatized adjustment will examine possible future prospects that result from certain actions or inaction in the face of the current climate crisis. McKay will write and direct the first episode, directing other filmmakers to provide their interpretations of what humanity can expect in the coming years and decades. Wallace-Wells will also work on the show as an advisory producer.

This is one of the first projects the service has announced after signing a first-look TV contract with McKay last year. After directing the pilot episode of “Succession,” which premiered in 2018, McKay plans to lead the upcoming series, which is based on the Los Angeles Lakers dynasty of the 1980s and in which John C. Reilly as owners Jerry Buss and Jason Clarke Jerry West can be seen as general manager and NBA icon. Also in the works is a limited series based on Julie K. Brown’s coverage of the Jeffrey Epstein trade scandal, for which McKay also plans to direct the pilot.

McKay and Bong are reportedly going to work out plans for the “Parasite” series after this week’s Oscar nominations as the film season’s chaos ends. Faced with this barrage of pilot TV projects (and after a decade of becoming one of the best-known directors and producers in the comedy world), McKay directed two films based on recent American history, both of which have become major Oscar players. “The Big Short” and “Vice” were both nominated for “Best Picture” and nominated for “McKay Best Director”.

