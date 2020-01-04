advertisement

Preston North End 2 Norwich City 4

Teenage boy Adam Idah scored a hat trick that allowed him to take Norwich to the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2013 when he defeated Preston 4-2 in Deepdale.

Idah only started as a substitute against Crystal Palace in Norwich two days after his Premier League debut. He scored 3-0 before the break within 90 seconds when he shot from a distance in one second.

Adam Idah of Norwich City completed his hat trick from the penalty spot. Photo: Dave Thompson / PA

In between, the 18-year-old played a key role in Onel Hernandez’s goal, which in the 61st minute after Billy Bodin scored a goal for Preston, had displaced his hat-trick from the penalty spot.

Josh Harrop took a second for Preston six minutes from time, but Norwich had done enough to win the first game in the third round since the 3-0 win at Peterborough seven years ago.

To what extent Daniel Farke was concerned about the progress was unclear given his team selection. In a season of the Premier League, however, this result gives hope that the club has a new scorer on the way there.

With his team at the foot of the Premier League, seven points ahead of safety and the next game at Manchester United, Farke made eight changes from his 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day, just Sam Byram and Christoph Zimmermann and Todd Cantwell maintained.

But that was one less than Preston boss Alex Neil, who had only kept Darnell Fisher and Ben Davies from their 0-2 defeat at Middlesbrough, and preferred to play the championship derby against Blackburn next weekend and the play-off push concentrated.

That could have been a recipe for a fairly flat match, but Idah provided the spark instead.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 striker took just 84 seconds to score his first goal for Norwich. Marco Stiepermann’s pass cut open the Preston defense and let go of Idah. He dropped the ball behind Connor Ripley and into the corner of the net.

Idah was involved again when Norwich doubled the lead just before half an hour when he broke through Preston’s defense again. This time Ripley blocked Idah’s shot, but then failed on Hernandez’s blow as he pursued.

And the game ended before the break when Idah scored his second goal – another moment Ripley doesn’t want to see anymore.

The goalkeeper, who competed for regular stopper Declan Rudd, shot off his line to hit Hernandez for throughball, but he only managed to play Idah, who shot a shot into the net from a distance.

Adam Idah of Norwich City celebrates his team’s first goal in Deepdale. Photo: Dave Thompson / PA

Preston started the second half much stronger. Bodin’s left foot shot hit Michael McGovern directly, but the Northern Irish goalkeeper could only parry him. Bodin shot a hit from the corner and nodded from close range after Jordan Stockley got up to hit the cross.

Preston had pulled his tail up when Davies came out of a corner and tested Harrop McGovern again, but Norwich rode this storm and would soon finish off his hosts.

Ripley dragged Idah past the gate and collected a yellow card. The teenager coolly put the penalty home for his hat trick.

It was still time for Harrop to meet Preston for a second. He found the corner of Bodin’s passport, but Idah had already done enough to send Norwich through.

Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1st

Adam Reach scored a second-half goal when Sheffield won 1-0 in Brighton on Wednesday for the first time in 27 years against Premier League opponents in the FA Cup.

Owl’s winger Reach fired a deflected shot home 25 minutes before the end of the penalty area to give the Sky Bet Championship team a narrow third-round success at Amex Stadium.

Wednesday in Sheffield is celebrated after Adam Reach (L) opened the game against Brighton. Photo: Gareth Fuller / PA

The previous win on Wednesday against the best opponents in this competition came from goals by Chris Waddle and Mark Bright in the 1993 semi-final against city rivals Sheffield United.

A memorable day on the south coast was tempered by a suspected knee injury to 12-goal scorer Steven Fletcher.

Under-Par Albion, who reached the semi-finals last season, had little complaint about the result and rarely threatened to repeat it in Hillsborough before he was mocked by parts of the home support.

The Seagulls, who were 14th in the major league, made seven changes to the draw, with Aaron Connolly coming on in the second half.

Fulham 2 Aston Villa 1

Harry Arter climbed off the bench to throw Aston Villa out of the FA Cup with a spectacular long-range shot.

The midfielder was barely 90 seconds on the field when he flew 25 meters to score a 2-1 win for Championship Fulham.

Anwar El Ghazi had previously knocked out Anthony Knockaerts crackers, but Arter’s missile fired the Cottager through to round four.

However, a defeat could be a blessing for Villa as they struggle to stay in the Premier League and compete against Leicester for a spot in the Carabao Cup final on Wednesday.

These teams last met in the 2018 championship play-off final in Wembley when Fulham won promotion.

Harry Arter celebrates Fulham’s second goal against Aston Villa. Photo: Glyn Kirk / Getty / AFP

They went straight back and now that Villa was threatening to do the same and Fulham in the play-offs, the priorities for both were clearly somewhere else.

Watford 3 Tranmere Rovers 3

Paul Mullin scored a penalty in the 87th minute when Tranmere scored a remarkable 3: 3 draw after three goals in the third round of the FA Cup in Watford.

Tom Dele-Bashiru took the lead on his first Hornet start before Nathaniel Chalobah doubled the home team’s lead just 117 seconds later.

Roberto Pereyra seemed to have put the game out of reach when he scored a third goal for last season’s defeated finalists after 34 minutes.

But in a breathtaking second half, Tranmere pulled one back shortly after the hour when Connor Jennings’ unauthorized offside goal was dismissed by VAR.

Defender Manny Monthe scored in the last 12 minutes before Mullin converted after VAR debut Mason Barrett fouled Corey Blackett-Taylor in the penalty area.

Pereyra was then knocked out of the game for a miserable second half for the Vicarage Road team.

Results of the third round of the FA Cup (kick-off at 3:11 p.m.):

Watford 3 Tranmere Rovers 3

Southampton 2 Huddersfield Town 0

Cardiff City 2 Carlisle United 2nd

Brentford 1 Stoke City 0

Read 2 Blackpool 2

Oxford United 4 Hartlepool United 1

