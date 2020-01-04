advertisement

Teenage boy Adam Idah wants more action in the Premier League after his hat-trick fired Norwich into round four of the FA Cup.

With a 4-2 win against Preston in Deepdale, Norwich took the first hurdle in this competition for the first time since 2013. More significant, however, could be the formation of a local top scorer who continues to face the deficit.

On his second start in Norwich after his debut in the Premier League as a substitute on New Year’s Day, Idah denied his lack of experience with a good hat-trick that had also played a role in Onel Hernandez’s strike.

“It’s a great start to the year for me. I’m overjoyed to get a hat trick,” said Idah. “Starting the game was incredible.”

Idah scored the first goal in 84 seconds. In the 28th minute, Hernandez parried a 2-0 shot, and Norwich scored 3-0 before the break when he shot an open goal from a distance.

After Billy Bodin scored a goal for Preston, Idah scored his hat trick from the penalty spot after goalkeeper Connor Ripley fell. Josh Harrop was running late.

Idah added: “It was incredible to score early. It gives me confidence, and scoring two more goals was great for me.

“I think Todd Cantwell was punished, but to be fair, I took it.”

Norwich’s priorities were elsewhere, as the club was still last in the Premier League and seven points behind for security reasons.

With Teemu Pukki in doubt and Manchester United next, Idah hopes to have spoken out for more engagement.

“I’m working towards that and if I get more options I’ll use them,” he said.

Manager Daniel Farke didn’t rule out including Idah at Old Trafford next week, but said the youngster still had a lot to do to improve.

“A few months ago, at his only other start in Crawley, it wasn’t his best day and he looked so far from the Premier League,” he said.

“But we support him and tonight was a first class performance. But we didn’t win the Premier League title tonight – it was an away game in the third round of the FA Cup against a difficult team, but also a championship team with several changes.

“Adam has a lot to prove, but without a doubt it was definitely a good start.”

There was no VAR for this game in Deepdale, but the technology caused a sensation even in its absence. Preston boss Alex Neil lamented offside ahead of Norwich’s second goal and the incident that resulted in the penalty.

“I’ve seen them again and they’re offside,” said Neil. “The problem we have now is that Premier League referees and linesmen are no longer making decisions. They can use VAR, but they can’t today.

“It cost us goals because they’re both bad decisions.”

If Farke’s motivation for major changes was obvious, Neil had reason to switch as well, as his team was chasing a play-off spot, but said the bigger problem was fatigue at the end of the busy Christmas season.

“If people want the FA Cup to be treated with the respect it deserves, you shouldn’t use it at the end of four or five games in twelve days,” he said.

“We have no resources and no squad to take out our players every few days.” Many players are beaten and a few are sick. “

