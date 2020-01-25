advertisement

After Adam Idah’s impressive hat-trick against Preston in the final round of the FA Cup, it was hoped that the native Corker would go a long way in the first team from Norwich City. The 18-year-old was remarkable on this occasion and showed the serenity that you rarely find with such a young player.

But it didn’t really work out that way. Idah started 4-0 in Old Trafford, but has not been seen since. With Teemu Pukki’s return to full fitness, he hasn’t even reached the match day squad.

He left us again for Norwich’s FA Cup game at Burnley, but there seems to be a good reason. Idah has been associated with a loan move in the past few weeks, and it seems like you’re about to be realized.

London News reported yesterday that Charlton was interested in signing the player. Tors Ronan Murphy believes this is the reason for his absence from today’s game.

Adam Idah left out when he was loaned to Charlton. #COYBIG https://t.co/5uqjh9T8Oz

– Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul), January 25, 2020

If the change is successful, Idah would join a team that is currently 19th in the championship. Charlton, led by Lee Bowyer, started the campaign strongly after moving up from the first division, but slowly got into a relegation battle.

You are currently sitting six points above the relegation zone. Charlton tends to change strikers on a regular basis, which means that playing time is not a problem for the Norwich man.

He will play for the second consecutive year with Irish international Josh Cullen at The Valley, who is currently on loan from West Ham. He developed quickly as a player during this time and there is no doubt that Idah could do the same.

