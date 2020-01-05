advertisement

A Premier League debut and FA Cup hat trick within four days – Adam Idah is sure to have a very, very happy New Year. Daniel Farke, coach from Norwich City, admitted on Saturday after the 18-year-old’s three-way battle against Preston North End that “it will be a bit difficult to keep it secret now”.

Farke had planned to borrow the Cork teenager to a lower division club for the rest of the season just to get some football for the first team, but he’s now ruling out that idea. “Maybe I’ll send Teemu Pukki on loan instead,” he said with a grin at the club’s leading scorer.

Idah, who had received a four-year professional contract from Norwich last summer after joining Cork Club College Corinthians in 2017, made his League Cup debut in August, but didn’t get his first taste of Premier League action until New Year’s Day, when he was a substitute against Crystal Palace.

Injury to three of the club’s strikers – Pukki, Josip Drmic and Dennis Srbeny – caused Farke to start against Preston after just two minutes of Idah. He then threw Connor Ripley to the ground from a distance of 35 meters after the Preston goalkeeper kicked the ball straight to him before completing his hat-trick on the hour by converting a penalty he earned after Ripley’s defeat would have.

“It’s the biggest day of my career so far and a great start to the new year,” he said. “I’m over the moon to get a hat trick and even start the game. It was incredible. I worked hard every day to take advantage of this opportunity and I am really happy to take it.

“You need faith and you have to be brave, and if you get a chance in a team, you have to take it. That’s what football is really about – take the risk. I will work and train harder and if I have a chance I will try to use it. “

After Aaron Connolly (Brighton), Troy Parrott (Spurs) and Michael Obafemi (Southampton), Idah will play as Ireland’s fourth youth striker in the Premier League McCarthy this season and will play him off for the semi-finals of the Euro 2020 playoffs against Slovakia in March Stephen Kenny’s U21 squad appointed.

McCarthy, who appeared as an expert on BT Sport on Saturday night, replied to moderator (and Norwich fan) Jake Humphrey that he had put pressure on him to give Idah his first international match.

“He might just have gotten one, whether you got him one,” said McCarthy. “He scored a hat-trick today and is playing in a competitive game. It’s not a draw under 21, not a draw under 23, but a FA Cup tie against a good Preston team.”

