advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jidafAJX25k [/ embed]

American actor and comedian Kevin Hart speaks the last year and a half of his life on Netflix with the documentary Don’t Fuck This Up, “I’m excited. It’s a glimpse into my life over the past year and a half that has been a great roller coaster ride: peaks, hills, valleys, ups and downs,” said Hart in a video he posted on his Instagram account where he has 81.3 million followers. ” It is as real, raw and transparent as possible, I think people have to see it. I’m always looking for ways to improve and progress, and this documentary series is one of the ways I could do that, ”he added.

Don’t Fuck This Up has six episodes. Hart, one of the most popular actors and comedians in the United States, has had a very busy month since the end of 2018. In December of last year, it was announced that he would host the 91st edition of the Oscar, but only two days later he resigned as the grand master of ceremonies at the major cinema gala because some of his old tweets with homophobic content were controversial. On the other hand, Hart had a serious traffic accident in September and subsequently serious back injuries, from which he seems to have recovered. In his film career, Hart premiered Jumanji 3: Next Level with Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Karen Gillan. This year he also gave his voice to the animation band Pets 2 and participated with a funny cameo in Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw, the first volume that comes from the famous saga.

advertisement

advertisement