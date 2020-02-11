advertisement

(ABC News) – Former empire actor Jussie Smollett was indicted on Tuesday by a large jury in Chicago after a special prosecutor re-investigated the allegations that he incorrectly reported as a victim of a hate crime attack in January 2019.

The 37-year-old Smollett has been charged in six cases for making four false reports to the Chicago Police Department. He claimed he was the victim of a hate crime while “he knew he was not a crime victim,” said Special Prosecutor Dan Webb released a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Webb was hired by a Cook County judge to investigate the false allegations after the Cook County prosecutor dropped all charges against the actor.

Webb said the prosecutor “has now completed all investigative steps regarding Jussie Smollett and has made the decision to continue to pursue Mr. Smollett.”

He said his office had made arrangements with Smollett’s lawyers to voluntarily appear at the Cook County Circuit Court Criminal Court on February 24. The investigation into Webb began on August 23 after Judge Michael Toomin of the Cook County District Court appointed him special prosecutor.

Toomin instructed Webb to launch an independent investigation to determine whether Smollett should be prosecuted for allegedly false reports to the police and whether “a person or agency involved in the Smollett case is involved in the wrongdoing is, including the Cook County Prosecutor or individuals in this office, ”said Webb’s statement.

Webb said the Grand Jury’s investigation found that Smollett “planned and participated in a staged hate crime attack.”

Smollett “made multiple false statements to Chicago Police Department officials and reported a heinous hate crime that he actually knew hadn’t occurred,” Webb said.

The Special Prosecutor noted that there are “reasonable grounds” for continuing to prosecute Smollett “in the interests of justice”.

In deciding whether to bring additional charges against Smollett, Webb weighed the “extensive nature of Mr. Smollett’s false police reports” and the resources used by the Chicago Police Department to investigate his false allegations, the statement said by Webb.

Webb came to “no conclusions” as to whether the Cook County prosecutor or prosecutor individuals “committed misconduct in connection with the Smollett investigation.”

Another “key factor” in the decision to prosecute Smollett was that the Cook County prosecutor was unable to provide the Special Prosecutor with evidence of similar cases showing that Smollett was not receiving special treatment.

In an astonishing move, the Cook County Attorney’s Office, Kim Foxx, dropped all charges against Smollett in March, although Smollett admitted that he had invented a street attack on himself to raise his salary.

The prosecutor announced at the time that she was satisfied that Smollett had lost 10% of a $ 100,000 bond he raised and had completed community service before the charges were dropped.

Smollett told police that he was walking on a street near his Chicago apartment at around 2 a.m. on January 29, 2019, when two men attacked him. The attackers reportedly shouted racist and homophobic swear words before hitting him, pouring “an unknown chemical” on him – possibly bleach – and wrapping a rope around his neck, he told Detectives.

Police reported Smollett’s story of being the victim of an attack began to unravel when the police found two men, the brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo. They said they were seen in a nearby security video where Smollett claimed he was under attack and probably occurred at the same time.

The Osundairo brothers said police said Smollett paid them $ 3,500 to help him orchestrate and stage the crime after he was upset that a letter that threatened him was released on January 22 was sent to the Fox studio where the television series “Empire” was filmed. didn’t get enough attention. The police later claimed that Smollett wrote the letter.

The brothers’ lawyer said the Smollett check was a payment for both personal training and their help in carrying out the attack.

In mid-February 2019, Smollett said in an exclusive interview with “Good Morning America” ​​that he was broken when he found out that people were questioning the details of his story. He defended himself against skeptics who pointed out that the attackers only called him “MAGA Country!” After a subsequent interview with the police. Insulted. He also complained about false reports that he had told the police that the attackers were actually wearing red MAGA hats.

“For me the main thing was the idea that I somehow turned my story around, you know? And somehow I might have added a little extra piece of jewelry from the MAGA thing, ”said Smollett. “I didn’t have to add anything like that. They called me an f – they called me an n – there’s no way you can cut it. I don’t need a MAGA hat as a cherry on a racist sundae.”

After charges were brought against him, Smollett held a press conference and declared his innocence.

“I was honest and consistent at all levels from the start,” he said. “I wouldn’t be my mother’s son if I were able to drop what I was accused of.”

“This was an incredibly difficult time,” he added. “Frankly, one of the worst in my life. But I am a man of faith and I am a man who knows my story and I would not put my family, our life or the movement in a fire like this. I just wouldn’t do it. Now I just want to get back to work and go on with my life. But make no mistake, I will continue to fight for justice, equality and the improvement of marginalized people everywhere. “

The city of Chicago then filed a civil lawsuit against the actor, demanding that the city be paid $ 130,106 in police overtime to investigate his assault claims.

Smollett countered, claiming that the authorities “maliciously” persecuted him.

