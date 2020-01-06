advertisement

With the holidays behind us, the trade fair and festival season is in full swing. Mark your calendars for the events you don’t want to miss for the rest of the season.

Winter Equestrian Festival, January 8 – March 29, Wellington. pbiec.coth.com

Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary, 9th-12th January, Dixie and Okeechobee campground, West Palm Beach. artpbfair.com

advertisement

New Year / New Performance Festival, 10th-12th January, Palm Beach Dramaworks, West Palm Beach. palmbeachdramaworks.org

Boca Fest, 11th-12th January, Town Center Mall, Boca Raton. artfestival.com

Oshogatsu, January 12, Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, Delray Beach. morikami.org

South Florida Fair, January 17 – February 2, South Florida Fairgrounds. southfloridafair.com

Veg Fest in West Palm Beach, January 19th, Meyer Amphitheater, West Palm Beach. pbvegfest.com

African-American Film Festival, January 20, February 3, February 24, Kravis Center. kravis.org

Palm Beach Poetry Festival, January 20-25, Crest Theater. Old School Square, Delray Beach. oldschoolsquare, org

PHOTOfusion, 21.-25. January, Palm Beach Photographic Center, West Palm Beach, fotofusion.org

Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival, January 26 through February 26, 16, pbjff.org

ArtPalmBeach 2020, Palm Beach County Convention Center, West Palm Beach. nextlevelfairs.com

Palm Beach Show House by Kips Bay Decorator, February 1 – March 1, kipsbaydecoratorshowhouse.org

Boca Raton Museum Art Festival, 1-2 February, Boca Raton Art Museum, Mizner Park. bocamuseum.org

BIJOUX! in the armory, 4th-8th February, Armory Art Center, West Palm Beach, armoryart.org

Boca Raton Seafood & Music Festival, 7-9 February, Mizner Park.

Chinese New Year, February 8, Norton Museum of Art, West Palm Beach.

South Florida Garlic Fest, 8th-9th February, John Prince Park, Lake Worth, garlicfest.com

Spring art on the square, February 9-10. Old school square

Jewelery, Art and Antiques Exhibition in Palm Beach, 13-18 February, Palm Beach County Convention Center, palmbeachshow.com

ArtiGras, 15th-16th February, Abacoa Town Center, Jupiter. artigras.org

Palm Beach Fine Art Show, February 22-23, Palm Beach Outlets, West Palm Beach. hotworks.org

Lake Worth Street Painting Festival, February 22-23, Lake Worth. streetpaintingfestival.org

Midnight Sun Festival, February 28th – March 1st, Bryant Park, Lake Worth

Festival of Arts Boca: with Eroica Trio, Postmodern Jukebox, The Empire Strikes Back with orchestra, Milos, authors Jessmyn Ward and Roz Chast. February 28 – March 8 festivalboca.org

Evening at Antique Row on March 7th for the Richard and Pat Johnson History Museum in Palm Beach. hspbc.org

7th Plein Air Festival, 7th-15th March, Lighthouse ArtCenter, Tequesta, LighthouseArts.org

Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival, 8-29 March, bocajff.org

Royal Palm Beach Seafood Festival, 14th-15th March, Commons Park, royalpalmbeachseafoodfestival.com

Parade for St. Patrick’s Day on March 14th in downtown Delray Beach, delraystpatrickfestival.com

Palm Beach Home and Design Show, 20-22 March, Palm Beach County Convention Center, homeanddesignshow.com

Palm Beach Book Festival, 20-21 March, FAU, Boca Raton. palmbeachbookfestival.com

Bluegrass in the pavilion, April 18, Flagler Museum, Palm Beach. flaglermuseum.us

Sunfest, April 30 – May 3, West Palm Beach, sunfest.com

Delray Beach Craft Beer Fest, May 8th. Old School Square.

advertisement