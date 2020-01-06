With the holidays behind us, the trade fair and festival season is in full swing. Mark your calendars for the events you don’t want to miss for the rest of the season.
Winter Equestrian Festival, January 8 – March 29, Wellington. pbiec.coth.com
Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary, 9th-12th January, Dixie and Okeechobee campground, West Palm Beach. artpbfair.com
New Year / New Performance Festival, 10th-12th January, Palm Beach Dramaworks, West Palm Beach. palmbeachdramaworks.org
Boca Fest, 11th-12th January, Town Center Mall, Boca Raton. artfestival.com
Oshogatsu, January 12, Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, Delray Beach. morikami.org
South Florida Fair, January 17 – February 2, South Florida Fairgrounds. southfloridafair.com
Veg Fest in West Palm Beach, January 19th, Meyer Amphitheater, West Palm Beach. pbvegfest.com
African-American Film Festival, January 20, February 3, February 24, Kravis Center. kravis.org
Palm Beach Poetry Festival, January 20-25, Crest Theater. Old School Square, Delray Beach. oldschoolsquare, org
PHOTOfusion, 21.-25. January, Palm Beach Photographic Center, West Palm Beach, fotofusion.org
Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival, January 26 through February 26, 16, pbjff.org
ArtPalmBeach 2020, Palm Beach County Convention Center, West Palm Beach. nextlevelfairs.com
Palm Beach Show House by Kips Bay Decorator, February 1 – March 1, kipsbaydecoratorshowhouse.org
Boca Raton Museum Art Festival, 1-2 February, Boca Raton Art Museum, Mizner Park. bocamuseum.org
BIJOUX! in the armory, 4th-8th February, Armory Art Center, West Palm Beach, armoryart.org
Boca Raton Seafood & Music Festival, 7-9 February, Mizner Park.
Chinese New Year, February 8, Norton Museum of Art, West Palm Beach.
South Florida Garlic Fest, 8th-9th February, John Prince Park, Lake Worth, garlicfest.com
Spring art on the square, February 9-10. Old school square
Jewelery, Art and Antiques Exhibition in Palm Beach, 13-18 February, Palm Beach County Convention Center, palmbeachshow.com
ArtiGras, 15th-16th February, Abacoa Town Center, Jupiter. artigras.org
Palm Beach Fine Art Show, February 22-23, Palm Beach Outlets, West Palm Beach. hotworks.org
Lake Worth Street Painting Festival, February 22-23, Lake Worth. streetpaintingfestival.org
Midnight Sun Festival, February 28th – March 1st, Bryant Park, Lake Worth
Festival of Arts Boca: with Eroica Trio, Postmodern Jukebox, The Empire Strikes Back with orchestra, Milos, authors Jessmyn Ward and Roz Chast. February 28 – March 8 festivalboca.org
Evening at Antique Row on March 7th for the Richard and Pat Johnson History Museum in Palm Beach. hspbc.org
7th Plein Air Festival, 7th-15th March, Lighthouse ArtCenter, Tequesta, LighthouseArts.org
Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival, 8-29 March, bocajff.org
Royal Palm Beach Seafood Festival, 14th-15th March, Commons Park, royalpalmbeachseafoodfestival.com
Parade for St. Patrick’s Day on March 14th in downtown Delray Beach, delraystpatrickfestival.com
Palm Beach Home and Design Show, 20-22 March, Palm Beach County Convention Center, homeanddesignshow.com
Palm Beach Book Festival, 20-21 March, FAU, Boca Raton. palmbeachbookfestival.com
Bluegrass in the pavilion, April 18, Flagler Museum, Palm Beach. flaglermuseum.us
Sunfest, April 30 – May 3, West Palm Beach, sunfest.com
Delray Beach Craft Beer Fest, May 8th. Old School Square.