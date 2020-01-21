advertisement

Activists have called for the rejection of plans for two gas-fired power plants in Fife, saying they are incompatible with last year’s declaration of climate emergency.

Hillend Action Group received support from Green MSP Mark Ruskell, who urged advisers to take a close look at the proposal’s environmental and air quality implications.

Planning request for state-of-the-art gas plant near West Fife village was denied by officers last year but appealed

It is expected to be debated next Monday by members of the local government planning review body.

A separate request for a gas plant similar to Inverkeithing, less than a mile from the Hillend site, is expected to be decided on Tuesday by the central and western planning committee.

It was recommended for approval but drew 36 letters of objection from the public.

Ruskell said, “These two requests for gas power plants so close to each other could have a significant impact on air quality for the local community of Hillend and the surrounding area.

“Sepa has also recognized this concern, and advisers should uphold the recommendation of planners to reject this totally inappropriate proposal.”

The MSP Mid Scotland and Fife added: “The idea of ​​building new fossil fuel power plants at the very moment when we need to decarbonize our entire energy system is absurd.

“Battery storage facilities, like the one recently approved for Inverkeithing, will be what we will use in the future to support a renewable energy network, not old dirty technology like this.”

Ruskell said he welcomed last year’s Fife Council decision to recognize a climate emergency, but said it was time for them to implement it and commit to no more. use fossil fuel power plants.

Ian Wragg of the Hillend Action Group said: “Everyone has the right to breathe clean air and Sepa and NHS Fife have raised public health concerns.

“I have a five year old son with asthma and I am concerned about the impact toxic NOx emissions will have on his breathing.”

