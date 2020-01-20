advertisement

YAOUNDE, Cameroon experts and activists are alarmed by the increasing deforestation pressure in Africa due to China-funded projects on the continent.

China has significantly expanded its presence in Africa in recent years. According to the China Africa Research Initiative, commercial exchange between Africa and China has increased at least eightfold since the 2000s.

According to Liu Kyong from the Chinese government of forestry and grassland, around 180 Chinese timber companies are active in Africa.

“Cooperation between China and Africa and the resulting trade will only increase,” Liu said recently.

China’s great appetite for wood products such as rosewood has made it an important destination for wood from vulnerable areas, and in some cases even UNESCO World Heritage Sites in various parts of Africa, including the nations in the Congo Basin, including Cameroon.

The International Institute for Environment and Development estimates that 75 percent of African wood was shipped to China in 2017, and the trend is expected to continue to grow with growing demand in China.

In many cases, the products destined for China are the result of illegal logging. According to the US Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA), China is the largest importer of illegal wood.

“China’s preference for raw wood to supply its factories has created … an unprecedented situation in which long supply chains from South America, Africa and Asia have emerged to transport logs to the country for processing,” an EIA report said.

Samuel Nguiffo, executive secretary of the Cameroon-based Center for Environment and Development (CED), says China’s environmental footprint in Cameroon is increasing due to the African country’s strong dependence on Chinese funding.

According to Nguiffo, large Chinese investments in Cameroon, including mining projects in the country’s eastern regions, have created the conditions for Chinese companies to use forested areas.

As reported by The Epoch Times, Sud-Cameroun Hevea (Sudcam), a company controlled by a Chinese state conglomerate operating in Cameroon, has replaced almost 25,000 acres of dense tropical rainforest since 2011, which is the size of Paris with a monoculture rubber plantation. Sudcam’s expansion project has approached the Dja Faunal Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and has driven the locals away from their land and resources.

According to Cameroon-based research consultant Samuel Assembe-Mvondo, Chinese are operating illegal financial flows in the country’s economic capital, Douala, to facilitate their illegal timber business. He says companies violate local trade laws with impunity while local officials who don’t want to upset the Chinese look away.

Assembe-Mvondo, who investigated the matter, said that the financial transactions in the trade are made by the traders who ship the wood products to China, and then by the receiving party in China who pays the products by returning consumer goods such as clothing and electronics to Cameroon.

“China is now effectively exporting deforestation around the world,” Faith Doherty, head of the EIA forest campaign, said in a statement.

In their report, EIA researchers say that China’s state-owned companies “play a strategic role” when it comes to bringing forest resources to China. About half of the wood products are shipped to China from different parts of the world.

“45 percent of all tree trunks from Papua New Guinea were delivered to (Chinese) state-owned companies and 44 percent from Mozambique,” says the 2012 report.

