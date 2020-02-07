advertisement

One of the main activists of a mental health survey said that David Strang’s report justified many of his criticisms of the NHS Tayside.

Gillian Murray’s uncle David Ramsay committed suicide a few days after being refused treatment at Carseview in 2016.

Ms. Murray has long accused the board of health of David’s death and played a central role in the campaign that sparked Mr. Strang’s independent investigation.

Mental Health Activist Fears No Change At Tayside

She said, “The first thing that struck me about the report was the title: trust and respect.

“My experience and that of my family with NHS Tayside after David’s death has been a complete lack of respect and honesty.

“The irony is that if the NHS Tayside had been honest with us after David’s death, I would not have campaigned for answers, I would not have campaigned in Parliament, there would have been no investigation and this report would not exist. “

Although Ms. Murray admits that she will always blame the NHS Tayside for the death of her uncle, she hopes the recommendations will ensure that no one else is treated the same.

She added: “This report is hopefully a turning point for the NHS Tayside, but empty words and platitudes mean nothing without real change.

“I can never forgive the board of health for the way my family and I were treated after David’s death, but I hope they will never treat another bereaved family the same way we do.”

“I am grateful that this report finally describes everything that I and others have been saying for years.”

Like compatriot Mandy McLaren, Murray warned that she would keep an eye on the board’s response to the report.

She added, “If no changes are made and the status quo remains, I will never be silent.

“I cannot and will not sit back and watch the failure of the most vulnerable in society.

“The events of October 2016, when David failed, will haunt me until my last days, but if this report will transform mental health services and save lives, I may begin to see a light at the end of the tunnel . “

