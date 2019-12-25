advertisement

Aviation

December 25, 2019 Jennifer Sensiba

advertisement

An article a few weeks ago at Road & Track gives us a small glimpse into the future of efficient transport, but from an unexpected source: a new supercar concept. In short, the car uses a powerful electric fan at the rear, which draws air through pipes to improve the performance of the vehicle in various ways.

There is nothing new about this basic concept. For example, the Chaparral 2J, a racing car built for the 1970 Can-Am series, used a 55 hp secondary engine to suck air from under the vehicle as a vacuum, pull it to the track, and greatly increase traction . It won many races, but was later banned because officials thought it was a kind of cheating.

The new T.50 concept, which is also linked above, does what the Chaparral did and more. To get more traction, the electric fan at the rear of the vehicle can draw air from underneath the car to increase the downforce and get a better bite on the circuit at key moments. Perhaps more importantly, it can also draw in air from important areas at the rear of the bodywork to make the boundary layer move faster and fill in a vacuum zone behind the vehicle, reducing air resistance by 10%.

The automated fan and channel system can automatically optimize the use of the fan for various things. In some modes, braking and cornering improve by sucking the car to the road. In other modes, it can concentrate its power on reducing resistance.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HwkKAgqmA18 (/ embed)

Supercars are far from the only application for this concept. For example, NASA is experimenting with adding an electric fan motor to the rear of aircraft (as in the video above), or having the regular jet engines incorporate the boundary layer to reduce resistance to the body of the aircraft.

The variety of shapes that a useful car must have, however, would make it a lot harder to incorporate such designs. The basic shape of the aircraft is out in many ways, because it would not suit the cargo and space requirements of many drivers and would not be very aesthetic. On the other hand, NASA’s ideas can work for cars that are optimized for aerodynamics, such as the Aptera under development.

Other duct forms are certainly possible, but would require a lot of careful testing and development to give a real effect. For example, a well-formed channel may be introduced along the rear of a vehicle’s roof to draw in the boundary layer air at that point and spit it out through the rear bumper to reduce the vacuum zone there. In theory this could work for an SUV and possibly some pickups, but would have to be tailor-made for the unique shape of each vehicle.

But will car manufacturers think that increasing the range by up to 10% is worth the cost? Probably not, unfortunately. Because the cost of batteries continues to fall, simply increasing the size of the battery of an EV by 10-15% cheaper than such a system.

We will probably see that this design is included on a limited basis only in the most hyper-efficient EVs and vehicles that strive for outright performance and top speed – battery powered or not.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Jennifer Sensiba Jennifer Sensiba is a long-time efficient car enthusiast, writer and photographer. She grew up around a transmission store and has been experimenting with vehicle efficiency since she was 16 and drove a Pontiac Fiero. She likes to explore the Southwest US with her partner, children and animals.









advertisement