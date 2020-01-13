advertisement

A plot summary for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness describes that the Time Stone will return after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

The IMDB action summary states: “After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continued his research on the Zeitstein. “

It goes on: “But an old friend who has become an enemy tries to destroy every wizard on earth by pushing Strange’s plan and causing him to cause an indescribable evil.”

A similar overview can be found on the website of the casting call Backstage. A screenshot of Reddit user QuirkyHero shows a summary with the following content:

“After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continued his research on the Zeitstein. But an old friend who has become an enemy puts an end to his plans and lets Strange unleash evil. “

Multiverse of Madness Synopsis of MarvelStudiosSpoilers

The casting call is also:

“Director Scott Derrickson has left the project and there is still no replacement. However, production in the UK is scheduled for this summer. Experienced US casting director Sarah Finn is confirmed to be on board and it is likely that Marvel’s trusted British casting director Reg Poerscout-Edgerton will soon be casting. “

The plot summarizes that Baron Mordo played Chiwetel Ejiofor, who will play a significant role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

At the end of Doctor Strange, Mordo announced that he had a revelation: “The real purpose of a wizard is to get things out of their right form. Steal power. Perverted nature.”

Then he steals the magic and lets Jonathan Pangborn run. When asked why he does it, Mordo replies: “Because I finally see what’s going on with the world. Too many wizards. “

And although it wouldn’t be a surprise for Doctor Strange’s sequel to continue following this post-credit scene, all evidence from Kevin Feige indicated that Scarlet Witch would play a prominent role in the film.

When Doctor Strange was announced in the Multiverse of Madness at San Diego Comic Con, Feige remarked, “The scarlet witch appears in this film.”

Feige added: “The events that Wanda will go through in WandaVision’s epic series will be reflected and linked directly to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

While the idea that Ejiofor’s murder plays a more important role in the film than expected, the more interesting information from this summary is the fact that the time stone seems to have returned.

In Avengers: Endgame, Thanos revealed that he had destroyed all Infinity Stones.

Thanos says to Banner: “I used the stones to destroy them.”

While Thanos destroyed these stones, the Avengers wandered through the dimensions and through time to get new infinity stones to undo Thanos’ catch. After undoing the catch of Thanos and defeating a Thanos from another universe / timeline, Captain America must bring all the timestones back to where they came from.

Banner says to him, “Remember, you have to return the stones at the moment you have them, or you will unlock a lot of nasty alternative realities.”

While Captain America announces that it has returned the stones, it has brought a new shield that may indicate that it has created an alternate timeline / dimension. And even if Captain America hadn’t created a new timeline or other dimension when the Avengers tried to acquire the Infinity Stones to undo Thanos’ jump, they lose the Space Stone to Loki, who could handle all kinds of difficulties.

It is possible that this new time stone, referred to in the table of contents, comes from an alternative reality or dimension, or from a doctor who deals with the time stone in an alternative reality.

What do you think of this new overview and how do you think it will affect the MCU? What do you expect from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

