stay vigilant

The B.C. The Nature Conservation Service focused in the fall on monitoring attractants in the province. Sea-to-Sky conservation officer Brittany Mueller is pictured here and answers a call to a hobby farm in Pemberton Meadows.

the B.C. This autumn, the Conservation Officer Service (COS) placed particular emphasis on reducing bear attractiveness in public areas.

The audits started in summer 2019 and took place in September and October, when black bears fattened for hibernation.

Sgt. Simon Gravel said that Sea-to-Sky conservation officers have done similar work in the past, but this was the first coordinated nationwide effort.

B.C. Conservation officers have “spent more time on proactive audits and enforcement measures on attractants for dangerous wildlife,” Gravel said, adding that the service is working in coordination with local authorities and the RCMP.

“The goal was … to hold people accountable if they let the attractants out.”

During the audits, conservation officers patrolled neighborhoods and other areas to ensure that the attractants were properly secured with bear-proof containers, that excess fruit had been picked from trees, and that electric fences were used for cattle and their food sources.

The effort involved substantial amounts of public education on attractant handling.

In total, officials carried out 704 inspections across the province, imposed 76 charges, issued 301 warnings and 355 dangerous animal welfare instructions instructing an owner to remove an attractant or to impose a $ 575 fine.

Here in the COS Sea-to-Sky Zone (North Vancouver to Pemberton), nature conservation officers distributed 26 warnings, 11 traffic tickets and 17 dangerous animal welfare orders between September 15 and November 15, 2019.

While Gravel had no specific numbers regarding Whistler, he said that community action was taken and that it was “often” related to businesses like restaurants.

“We really don’t want bears to be attracted to the village, so we’re trying hard,” said Kies.

The fact that many Whistler companies rely heavily on seasonal workers can cause problems, Gravel said, noting that new hires may not be up to date with BearSmart practices. “We have to take the pressure off the entrepreneurs and ensure that the training courses are offered and that all new employees are aware that they must not miss attractants.”

Gravel added that Whistler’s neighborhoods generally do a good job of attractant management, but there is always room for improvement when it comes to managing problematic items like barbecuing. (It is important to keep them clean and, if possible, to keep them in an enclosed space, he said.)

Lesley Fox, executive director of the Fur Bearers Association, said she was “excited” to see COS become “more proactive” with ticketing.

Fox added that this is a sign that the COS is making progress from previous practices.

According to information obtained through a request from the Fur-Bearers, COS issued 33 warnings to remove attractants and only 12 tickets and fines between January 1 and June 10, 2019.

This is despite the fact that between April and May 20, 2019, the COS officers killed 113 black bears in two months.

Fox remains concerned about the number of black bears killed by conservation officials – 4,341 have been killed in the past eight years. This comes from provincial data compiled by Pacific Wild, an animal protection organization for the Great Bear Rainforest.

Fox believes it is “outrageous” to think that these bears are all a threat to people or property.

“We are still very concerned about the killing culture that the COS has,” said Fox. “We are still concerned about mixed messages in their policies, communications and regulations.

“There are still many issues to be addressed, but it is a positive first step – that we are all finally getting together to deal seriously with attractant management.”

Organizations that work for bears, including the fur bearers, remain committed to third party control of the COS. More recently, Pacific Wild has asked conservation officers to wear body cameras.

Fox said that she sees this as a reasonable request. “We definitely support it,” she said. “There are fish and wildlife agencies that have done this before.

“I don’t think it’s an unreasonable requirement for an agency. I think the public demands it.”

