GAZA – The interim head of the US agency helping Palestinian refugees on Thursday accused pro-Israel groups of lobbying foreign parliaments to stop donations, even as they tried to recover from the loss of US funding in 2018.

Christian Saunders, in an interview with Reuters at his Gaza office, also said that Israel was seeking to replace the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) services for Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem with their own.

UNRWA has faced budgetary difficulties since 2018, when the United States, its largest donor, withheld its $ 360 million annual aid. The United States and Israel have both accused UNRWA of mismanagement and anti-Israeli incitement.

Last November, UNRWA Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl resigned amid an investigation into allegations of misconduct.

In the interview, Saunders, now acting general commissioner, said the investigation by the US Bureau of Internal Oversight Services was complete and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had confirmed that there had been no corruption or misuse of funds.

Saunders said the investigation had revealed mismanagement over human resources and abuse of authority, and that key donors, who had been keeping funds while the investigation was under way, had resumed contributions.

Saunders said he felt confident UNRWA had enough money for at least the first quarter of 2020, but he expected it to be an “even more difficult” year than the last. He added that they had not given up on the United States’ persuasion to change its thinking about funding.

“We are committed to the US, we will continue to engage with them in the hope that they will see UNRWA as a reliable partner and worth supporting,” Saunders said in the interview.

Saunders initially said that Israel and the United States “were defending UNRWA funding in European parliaments and elsewhere”, but later clarified in a statement that he was referring to pro-Israel groups. He said that UNRWA “had no reason to believe that the US was engaged in lobbying to stop funding the agency.”

He said UNRWA was feeling “pressure on East Jerusalem in particular”, saying Israel was in the process of building schools and institutions “to compete” with the agency and to stop it from operating there.

“The important thing to remember here is that UNRWA has a mandate from the General Assembly (U.N.), from the rest of the world, member states, to provide services to Palestinian refugees in East Jerusalem,” Saunders said.

Israel considers all of Jerusalem, including the eastern part captured along the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war, as “its undivided capital”. The Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of a state they seek to establish on the West Bank and Gaza. .

Last month, the U.S. General Assembly renewed UNRWA’s mandate for another three years. The agency helps more than 5 million registered refugees in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, as well as in Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. (Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Jeffrey Heller, Stephen Farrell, Mark Heinrich, and Daniel Wallis)

