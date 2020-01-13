advertisement

Adam Driver has a resting sphinx face. I’m not saying this because of its memorable, unusual facial features, although a long nose, full lips, and a brush stroke with moles and freckles certainly help Driver get an oversized face. Rather, he is so determined that a violation may surprise you if you succeed in feeling – be it through a sparkle in his eyes or the unpredictable fluctuations in his voice.

This is true no matter how often you watch him, and you may have watched him quite a few times in 2019. In the spring, Driver appeared simultaneously in “Burn This” on Broadway and in Jim Jarmusch ‘s zombie film “The Dead Don’t Die” as well as in three other films released in the past two months: “The Report”, in which he appeared in US Senate officials investigated government use of torture; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with his third and final appearance as tormented Kylo Ren; and Marriage Story, which cast him as a theater director in a custody battle with his future ex-wife.

Acting is always filled with these strange comparisons. It’s not glamorous in its making, but it seems to be the case with the sale

During a clip of the latter, I saw Driver watching himself at the Gotham Awards in New York in early December, where he was nominated for Best Actor. Looking at his own work isn’t one of his favorite things to do, Driver told me earlier that day: he can’t help but be consumed by what he sees as his mistakes, even if he knows it is when others work on the imperfections that he has, that’s always the most fascinating.

Adam Driver has a “resting sphinx face”. Photo: Erik Tanner / The New York Times

The 36-year-old driver has so far avoided seeing almost any of his screen appearances, be it with girls, the HBO series that earned him his breakout role, or the films in which he worked for renowned directors such as Martin Scorsese or Steven Spielberg starred and Spike Lee. Marriage Story falls into this category, and a week after the Gothams were reported to quit an interview with NPR when an engineer played a clip of his performance from the film.

“If he feels that it’s going to be too much, I understand,” said Noah Baumbach, author and director of Marriage Story, later. “I also don’t watch my films after I finish them.” When Jennifer Lopez presented the nominees for the best actor at the Gothams, the show referred to a clip from Marriage Story when the character of Driver finally seriously considered the possibility records that he will lose custody of his son. “He has to know that I fought for him!” He says and gets more and more excited. In front of me, sitting at a table with his colleagues from the film, the real driver looked at the clip and looked incredibly quiet, his expression was pure sphinx.

Was he happy with what he saw of himself, or wondering why the decisions he made made so much recognition for the awards season? Well, there was no time to think about it: moments later, Lopez announced his name as the winner.

Earlier that day at the Greenwich Hotel, when the morning snow began to fall outside, Driver poured a cup of coffee and considered months of potential marriage awards appearances. (Since then, he has been nominated for a Bafta, a Screen Actors Guild Award. He has been nominated for a Golden Globe, which went to Joaquin Phoenix. He is expected to nod today as the Best Actor when the Oscar nominations are announced.) is always filled with these strange juxtapositions, ”he said. “It’s not glamorous to make, but it seems to be the case with sales.”

Adam Driver with his wife Joanne Tucker at the Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Nina Prommer / EPA

Last year Driver was nominated for his first Oscar for Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, in which he played a Jewish detective who helped infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan. “It’s incredibly flattering,” said the driver about the Oscar’s nod, adding, “I have no control over it.” The only way he could implement this type of recognition is to think of his nomination as part of a team effort. “I know a lot of people who work really hard and almost never get that recognition, so I don’t know how you handle it or how you attach meaning to it,” he said.

Personally, Driver has the polite but firm demeanor of the Navy that he had before joining Juilliard, and he can’t really be made to say more about it: once, after getting a thought done, Driver informed me: ” That is the end of the sentence. “The only time he was asked to hem, pluck, or occasionally embarrassed smiles was when we talked about the award ceremony he would attend that night.

“I think everyone in every job wants confirmation,” he said finally, although he wondered if the actors could see that because they have little to hide. “It doesn’t matter who I am,” said Driver. “I don’t have an instrument, I don’t play a cello. In a way, you are more vulnerable yourself.”

At least he will be on this trip with Baumbach, the director who has become his most common and trustworthy employee. They have been working together since Frances Ha in 2012, when Baumbach felt in love with the way Driver, who was a hipster with a cardigan and porkpie hat, breathed unexpected life into his lines.

Adam Driver: “I don’t have an instrument, I don’t play a cello. In a way, you are more vulnerable yourself.” Photo: Erik Tanner / The New York Times

“There is a great quote about poetry that gives you your own thoughts with additional majesty,” said Baumbach. “That’s how it is to work with Adam: it’s surprising and familiar at the same time.” The two men continued to work together before Driver made a suggestion to his director: How would he feel, a 1970s version of Stephen Sondheim’s Musical Company to turn? Baumbach was intrigued, and although he and Driver could never fully crack the adaptation, many of the things that interested them would find their way into the marriage story, including a Sondheim song Driver fully listed.

While Bobby, the company’s never-married protagonist, appears to have little in common with the divorced Charlie in Marriage Story, Driver found that both men were stubbornly unwilling to really surrender. When the marriage story begins, Charlie’s wife, Nicole (Scarlett Johansson), moved on and moved out, but it took ages for Charlie to realize that things would never go back to normal and that he now had to suffer a significant loss.

“He can’t name the thing, he can’t express it,” said Driver. “He can only process and grieve it in an abstract way.” This includes the indirect path of revelation through Sondheim, although there is also the tried and tested model of a particularly brutal screaming fight. Throughout most of the story, we’ve seen Charlie and Nicole talk in a furtive, abbreviated manner about the things that really bothered them – broken promises, infidelity, a partner’s blinking selfishness – and instead we relied on their lawyers do the right mud slaughter.

But late in the movie, when the two of them are alone in his apartment and resume a familiar discussion, the fight gets fiercer until the dikes finally break and Charlie yells at his ex-wife with such breathtaking, terrible things that he falls for them Knees shaken by how vicious his feelings have become. I was also scared: In the scene, Driver reaches a state of rage that is so apoplectic that it seems to cross the film’s boundaries. His calm face, now red and distorted with anger, had gone to a point where I felt I should be looking away.

Driver is happy to talk about how the character arrives at such a moment, but he is less excited to talk about how he as an actor squeezes himself into such an intimate place. “We said it in the thing,” he said, which means that everything he has is on top of the screen. “So what would I add to make it better? Nothing. “He laughed. That was the end of this sentence. – The New York Times

