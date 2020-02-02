advertisement

The bushfire in the south of the ACT has been further downgraded as fire activity subsides, although the territory is expected to be exposed to a storm later on Sunday.

The ACT’s emergency services agency said that the Orroral Valley bushfire is now at the “Council” level, a downgrading of the “Watch and Act” level that has been in place since late Saturday and the “emergency” for short – Had reached level

“Fire activity on the fireplace has decreased, but falling trees remain a risk,” the agency said.

Former ACT Emergency Services Agency commissioner Georgeina Whelan warned of a rapid change in conditions.

The temperatures in the state capital were somewhat cooler on Sunday after reaching 40 ° C for two consecutive days and reaching 42.7 ° C on Saturday.

The commissioner said a storm would hit the nation’s capital.

“The perfect storm conditions for us would be rain and no thunder and no wind in the open space that was not burned between our southern borders,” she said.

“However, this cannot be guaranteed. Our community must be prepared for the effects of this storm on our southern and western suburbs.”

Prime Minister Andrew Barr told reporters that great efforts have been made to protect the southern suburbs of Canberra, particularly the rural village of Tharwa.

“There has been no loss of life and property (in the ACT) thanks to the combined work of state emergency services and the Australian Armed Forces,” he said.

“The fire crossed the New South Wales border and unfortunately Bumbalong has lost some of its property.”

He said there were days and possibly weeks of fire fighting ahead.

On Saturday, Barr said the state of emergency in the area is expected to continue until at least Monday.

Originally released as an ACT Bushfire downgraded

