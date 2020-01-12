advertisement

The precious Achiuwa had 22 points and 11 rebounds and the No. 21 Memphis racked up a 14-point deficit to beat South Florida prince Wednesday 68-64 in an American Athletic Conference game at the Yuengling Center.

Memphis (13-3, 2-1) grabbed a two-game losing streak. Achiuwa shot 9 of 12 and blocked five shots. Alex Lomax contributed five steals.

Tyler Harris earned a spot in the starting lineup after scoring 17 points off the bench Thursday at Wichita State, and compared that Sunday with another 17 points for the Tigers. Lester Quinones scored 13 points. Quinones and Harris were a 10 of 11 combined on the free throw line.

David Collins scored a game-high 24 points for South Florida (8-9, 1-3). Ezacuras Dawson shot three of six from behind the 3-point line and finished with 15 points.

Memphis fell behind 37-29 at halftime after making 13 laps. USF scored 16 points from those laps.

The Bulls advantage increased to 14 points in the second half.

South Florida shot 42.1 percent (8 of 19) overall from behind the arc.

Collins had two steals and Laquincy Rideau (five points) added three aircraft while USF forced 22 Memphis laps overall.

The Tigers outscored the Bullets 34-24 and shot 54.8 percent (23 of 42). The Bulls shot 40 percent (20 of 50).

Memphis ran for less than seven minutes of the entire game and never more than the final deficit.

The Tigers were the 10th straight winners before losing Jan. 4 against Georgia and Thursday in Wichita State due to offensive fights.

