The Indian badminton ace P.V. Sindhu was awarded the Sports Star Aces 2020 as Sports Star of the Year. After missing the Mumbai awards ceremony due to her participation in the Malaysia Masters, Sindhu was honored in Chennai by L. V. Navaneeth, CEO of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, and Ayon Sengupta, editor of Sportstar.

The triumph of the 24-year World Cup was one of the most memorable moments of Indian badminton in 2019, making it the only Indian shuttle to be crowned World Champion.

Sindhu was the only Indian to take part in the BWF World Tour Finale, in which the top eight players competed against each other. The Hyderabad-based shuttle was the second best in 2019 after Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian cricket team for men.

“Sports star was special”

“Sportstar was very special to me. When I was younger and appeared in a magazine poster for the first time, it was a big deal for me. I was very happy about it. Years passed and now it means this award to obtain.” It’s very motivating. I thank the jury for recognizing the work we do for the country, “said Sindhu.

Sindhu also won the sports star Aces ‘Sportswoman of the Year Award’ in the Racquet Sports category. Coach P. Gopi Chand accepted the award for her. “It feels great to win two awards at once. It gives you a lot of confidence to push your game forward, get better and win medals for the country,” said Sindhu.

‘A good year’

When asked whether laurels and recognition came with some pressure on the page, Sindhu insisted on looking at the positive.

“It is not a pressure, it is rather an encouragement. It was a good year. Although I had a lot of ups and downs, the World Cup gold stood out. After losing in the final, I took three bronze medals and two silver medals.” It felt great to finally get gold. Awards like these contribute to the motivation before the Olympic Games. “She added.

“The focus is on staying fit”

As she prepared before the Tokyo Summer Olympics, number 6 told the world: “Qualifications are in full swing now. The focus is on staying fit and keeping our 100 percent on the pitch. The ultimate goal for everyone is that Olympics. Everyone It’s not easy, but I’ll do my best and hopefully get a medal for the country. “

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess player Viswanathan Anand, chairman of The Hindu Publishing Group Limited, N. Ram, former Indian hockey captain MM Somaya, Olympic shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympic shuttle Aparna Popat selected the deserved winners in categories , in which young athletes, teams and coaches participated and parathletes.

The awards are intended to create a medium for the exchange of knowledge and vision, by uniting all players in Indian sport under one roof.

You can watch the broadcast of the Sportstar Aces Awards on Sony Ten 1 SD & HD on Sunday, January 26th at 8:00 p.m. (IST).

1st repetition: Monday, January 27th at 6 p.m., 2nd repetition: Tuesday, January 28th at 7 p.m.

