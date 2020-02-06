advertisement

While the frustration at Vail Resorts’ management of Whistler Blackcomb (WB) is nothing new, a petition calls on the resort to “address the issues posed by the idle neglect of magic that once defined the unforgettable experience,” the WB seems to offer traction.

The change.org petition entitled Vail Resorts: Make Whistler Great Again! On February 5th, just four days after launch, had more than 2,200 signatures with a goal of 2,500.

According to WB’s new COO, Geoff Buchheister, the mountain operator was challenged by a difficult layer of snow this year, but is listening to concerns and may make changes.

“Under no circumstances will I sit here and say:” Hey, look, everything is perfect, “said Buchheister.” Actually, I say: ‘Yes, we will listen.’ “

Buchheister added that his leadership style is to listen to employees and guests and to continuously improve.

“If you have the goal to lead the world in something, you have to be open and ready to improve yourself every day,” he said.

The petition claims that mountain operations (including groceries and snowmaking) have declined since Vail Resorts acquired WB in 2016, lift lines are longer, and the site “takes more and more time to open” ,

Doug MacFarlane, Vice President of WB Mining, contests the premise of the petition.

“Vail Resorts expects us to manage these mountains as we have done in the past and supports me,” he said, speaking specifically about the opening of the site.

“There is no one to stop us or ask us to do something else.”

MacFarlane, who has more than three decades of experience in the Whistler and Blackcomb Mountains, said that this winter brought operationally challenging weather, which led to the slowest opening of the alpine terrain to which he went can remember (mid-January).

The unusually warm weather also interrupted snow production efforts, he said.

The relatively small amount of snow that had formed at the beginning of the season was exposed to the elements for an extended period of time, leading to “persistent weakness” that made avalanche control work difficult to perform, MacFarlane explained.

Then, in January, the resort received a snowfall as 477.8 centimeters fell, surpassing an earlier record of 463 cm in 2005. This resulted in significant avalanche control work, he said.

Adam Mercer, WB’s patrol director, said employees are striving to open all lifts in all zones as soon as possible in season and as early in the day as possible.

“It doesn’t change from year to year,” he said.

“That is our goal – to safely and efficiently open up as much terrain as possible for people.”

Mercer added that the patrol used around five tons of explosives this year, about 60 percent more than in the previous year.

Another challenge, according to Mercer, was that at the start of the season, due to lack of snow, the patrol could not easily move through the resort and they were then charged in snowy January.

Because of the storms, the patrol had to rely on the fact that the bombs were distributed by hand rather than by helicopter.

“And when you move through deep snow, it slows things down,” said Mercer. “If you have to use 60 percent more explosives to reduce the risk to our employees and our guests, it will slow down.”

Ben Cherniavsky, a part-time Whistler resident who created the petition, said that the response to the “viral” petition was amazing and had caused deep disappointments at Vail Resorts.

“This goes far beyond opening up the site,” he said, citing pricing concerns and lack of maintenance and snowmaking.

Cherniavsky added that he believed that the resort could do a much better job of communicating the closings to the public, and that it should aim to compensate visitors if the conditions were too bad by a day to enjoy on the mountain.

He wants the petition to be a “positive campaign” for the community and the mountain operator.

“The bottom line is we just want Whistler to be great again,” he said. “What Whistler did great was the experience. It’s like Disneyland. (It’s all about) attention to detail and experience.”

Regarding the communication of stormy days and delays, Marc Riddell, director of communications at WB, said that Twitter was the best place to find updates.

He added that the resort operator would like to make some changes to its communications related to such events in the future.

“It’s clearly something we’ve heard from guests and it’s something we’re looking at,” said Riddell. “There is always room for improvement.”

With a challenging year in the books, Buchheister thanks his team’s hard work, especially in the run-up to the busy Christmas season.

“I think it’s a heroic job and I appreciate what they did,” he said.

MacFarlane added that while the petition’s popularity can be seen as demoralizing for employees, it would not affect its safety in the mountains.

“Even though it is daunting, it cannot affect our decision (decision) on security issues,” he said.

“We are motivated to open these mountains and let them run and to offer the best possible experience every day. That is our goal.”

