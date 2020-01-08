advertisement

The prospect of a united Ireland was suppressed by the controversy surrounding the memory of the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) and the reconciliation was undermined, said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Mr. Varadkar accused “some elements of the opposition” of false claims and misrepresentations – in particular that the event would be “a celebration of blacks and tans”.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan made the right decision to postpone the event on Tuesday – a decision he made with his imprimatur continued Mr. Varadkar.

He said it had become an unnecessary controversy and he hoped that after consultation with the opposition and others, the commemoration could take place more appropriately at a later date.

At the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition in Dublin, the Taoiseach said he “firmly believes in a united Ireland” and that this can be achieved in his life. United Ireland, however, was about a different country and “must be one who recognizes our shared history” and the fact that there are a million people on the island who identify themselves as British and as trade unionists.

The controversy was a setback for unity and reconciliation. He accepted that lessons could be learned from the controversy and “perhaps things could have been handled differently”.

Unionist response

Unionist politicians have regretted Mr. Flanagan’s decision to cancel the planned commemoration of the RIC.

The DUP, Ulster Unionist Party and Traditional Unionist Voice said that the decision and response to the proposal raised questions about how trade unionists would be treated in a united Ireland.

“Those who lead the vehement opposition to this event are the same people who tell us in Northern Ireland that British identity would be respected and housed in a mythical” new Ireland “,” said Donaldson.

“If no agreement can be reached to commemorate those who died 100 years ago, this is a clear example of how far we still have to travel in terms of respect and reconciliation, particularly with regard to Republican British identity in Northern Ireland,” added he added.

Donaldson said that RIC and Dublin Metropolitan Police (DMP) staff were “Irish men and women of different religious backgrounds who lived and worked in a politically united Ireland.”

“Many of them suffered or were murdered for no other reason than the fact that they wore a crown on their uniforms, and it is difficult to avoid concluding that the opposition to this commemoration rests on it,” he added ,

Ulster Unionist Party leader Steve Aiken said the decision was “disappointing but not surprising given the tone of the debate and the language used by some of the leaders and elected representatives of the political parties in the Republic of Ireland”.

“It revealed a direct and fundamental contradiction to their earlier public statements about reconciliation,” he said.

“The statements made by Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin representatives were deeply unfortunate and will further reinforce the view of many trade unionists in Northern Ireland that there are many in the Republic of Ireland who continue to be deeply hostile to anyone or any organization dealing with the issue connected. “The British,” he added.

Mr. Aiken said that calling the members of the RIC “colonialists” and “oppressors” when the “vast majority of these men come from the island of Ireland and serve their communities with dedication” is an affront to their memory and descendants.

“This type of commentary does nothing to reconcile and shows that some elements of society with the Republic of Ireland are overtly hostile to British identity or those who are considered to be related,” he added.

“This hostility is not lost to trade unionists who are repeatedly asked to stand up for Irish unity and who are constantly assured that everything is fine. Actions really say more than words, ”said Aiken.

TÜV boss Jim Allister said the “rise” of the government was a “signal to unionists how they and their history would be treated across Ireland”.

He added: “If a predominantly Roman Catholic state police from the south in a supposedly enlightened and modern state is so disparaged by republican agitators that their government has to come to terms with such a bigotry, we can all imagine how the trade union will Such a republican utopia would develop culture and traditions ”.

Secretary of Commerce Heather Humphreys, a TD in the Cavan-Monaghan border region, said she agreed to postpone the event, but stressed that it should take place at a later date.

“There was a lot of misinformation about this special commemoration. It was never about having anything to do with the blacks and tans. It was about remembering the Irish men who lost their lives working for the RIC and it is important that we remember all the Irish lives that were lost, ”she told reporters at an IDA Ireland event in Dublin.

“I look forward to it. Some people contacted me because their family members served and made sacrifices at the RIC, and I think they deserve to be reminded. “

Ms. Humphreys said she had no objection to the remembrance taking “as long as it takes place.”

