Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he believed the government could remain in office without an election date with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

Mr. Varadkar also announced that he would speak to smaller parties and groups in the Dáil to see if they would help him continue his position.

However, he refused to respond three times when the Dáil returns next week after his Christmas break. The Taoiseach said it was not a yes or no answer.

It has been speculated that Mr. Varadkar could request Dáil’s dissolution before next Wednesday if he should return after the Christmas break.

Health Minister Simon Harris said the timing of the elections will be set by Leo Varadkar in consultation with Fianna Fáil, Micheál Martin, who will meet on Thursday evening.

On his way to a cabinet meeting in Marino, Dublin, Mr. Harris also criticized Cork South West TD Michael Collins, whose independent rural group has announced that he will present a motion of no confidence to the Secretary of Health.

“I don’t trust Deputy Michael Collins anyway, so it’s probably not a big surprise that he wouldn’t have one in me,” said Mr. Harris.

“He spent most of the time in Dáil Éireann taking action that I wanted to put forward, particularly with regard to women’s reproductive health. It is very clear that the timing of this election will be determined by the Taoiseach in consultation with the opposition leader ,

“Obviously, these talks will start today. But one way or another, we will have a choice in Ireland in the not too distant future, and I look forward to having the opportunity to present our vision for healthcare and for the country as a whole. “

The chairman of the Rural Independent Group of TDs, Mattie McGrath, said he supported Mr Collins’ proposal for a motion of no confidence against Secretary of Health Simon Harris. “I haven’t trusted Simon Harris in a long time,” he told RTÉ’s “Today with Séan O’Rourke.”

Mr. Harris also criticized Fianna Fáil’s government record. “If you look at all the economic indicators in this country, we are going in the right direction. We have many challenges, every country has them, but in Leo Varadkar we have the right leader to guide the ship through this phase of Brexit leading the next phase of Brexit, and there is some crucial work going on with Simon Coveney in the north of Ireland today, so we have an extensive work program ahead of us and will ask people in the not too distant future to do so to renew. “

Mr. Varadkar and Mr. Martin will meet in Dublin on Thursday evening and the general election will take place next month.

The heads of state and government will discuss the conclusion of the trust and supply agreement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil and the date for the next elections. The 2016 agreement held the minority government led by Fine Gael in power when Fianna Fáil agreed to abstain from the main Dáil votes.

Speculation about Fine Gael is increasing. The Taoiseach may have scheduled an early election for the next month, with February 7 or 14 being largely discussed by the TDs. However, Mr. Varadkar has kept his lawyer largely public and private.

In the past few days, Mr. Martin has stated that there is “no question” for his party to vote for the government, as requested by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who asked Mr. Martin to help the government with some Dáil votes when an agreed election date has been set.

However, Mr. Martin told Newstalk that he would not change his position because Fianna Fáil abstained only on certain votes and would not support the government. This creates a confrontation between the two at their Thursday evening meeting.

“There is no question that Fianna Fáil takes this position, he knows that,” said Mr. Martin, adding that Mr. Varadkar should use independent or smaller party support if he needed to compile the numbers in the Dáil.

Move

Mr. Collins said there would be an opportunity to submit the application in late January or early February, he added. “I am confident that every politician with self-respect will support this application. I think it would be worn. “

Mr. Collins said the Secretary of Health had spoken of a “major healthcare crisis,” which called for electoral operations to be canceled, car wages, a recruitment embargo, late layoffs, and the “highest” waiting lists of all time.

“Someone has to be responsible for all of this.”

Mr. McGrath described the conversations between Mr. Varadkar and Mr. Martin as “inappropriate” and asked them to “throw in the towel”. Mr. Collins, a Cork South-West TD, said he and Danny Healy-Rae returned earlier this week with the 51st group of southwest Belfast patients who had undergone cataract surgery in Northern Ireland instead of remaining on waiting lists ,

When asked whether he would be ready for a general election if the motion of no confidence was successful, Collins said: “It is up to Leo whether an election is required or not. Simon Harris is not a minister. If that means a parliamentary election, then it should be so. “

The season is not an issue since the preparations have already started. “It has already started. The sooner the better.” The ministers already have the number 1 stickers on their cars, he said.

The cabinet will meet in Northern Dublin on Thursday and will discuss disability issues. The venue – the Marino Institute of Higher Education – is located in the Dublin Bay North constituency of Finian McGrath, Minister of State for Disabled Affairs.

The meeting will also hear proposals for setting up a new media regulation and replacement authority for Ireland. The plans are presented to the cabinet by Richard Bruton, Minister of Communication.

Also in the cabinet, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe should seek approval to spend hundreds of millions of euros a year over the next five years as a buffer against the expected decline in corporate tax revenues.

